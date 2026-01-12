A man has shared his conversation with a young guy whom he mistakenly sent a whopping sum of $500 to

According to the story shared on X, he wanted to send $100 to the receiver but ended up sending $500 mistakenly

He posted his conversation with the person and disclosed how the mistake affected him and made him 'sick'

A costly mistake left a man feeling shattered after he transferred a huge sum to a stranger by mistake.

He shared his experience with his followers on X and it triggered lots of comments and reactions from netizens.

Man shares chat with someone whom he mistakenly sent $500 to. Photo credit: THEPALMER/ Getty Images, ItzBraz/X.

Source: Getty Images

Man shattered after mistakenly sending $500

The details of the experience were shared by @itz_braz on social media platform X, where he posted a screenshot of his conversation with the recipient, a young man.

He had intended to send the sum of $100, but he made a mistake and despatched a far larger amount.

After realising the mistake, he messaged the recipient, instructing him to keep the remaining.

He, however, confessed that the mistake had taken a toll on his health, making him feel even sicker.

He also disclosed that he often avoided handling transactions when ill to prevent such errors, linking this mistake to his compromised state at the time.

Some netizens on X expressed admiration for the recipient's luck, noting that he might have needed the unexpected cash for something else.

Sending such an amount of money at a time he didn't plan to weighed heavily on the sender, and he didn't fail to express his heartbreak online.

The recipient's response, however, remained unknown as the screenshot of their WhatsApp chat didn't disclose this.

Man reacts after mistakenly sending $500 to a wrong account. Photo credit: THEPALMER/ Getty Images, ItzBraz/X.

Source: Getty Images

This left observers to ponder whether he would honour the sender's generosity or make amends by returning the excess.

What was certain was the sender's regret, as the unplanned act of kindness brought him more pain than relief, although he tried to mask it.

"Accidentally sent you $500. Just keep it. Accidentally sent a winner $500 instead of $100, this is why I don’t do stuff when I’m sick. Hopefully he needed it," he captioned the post.

Reactions as man mistakenly transfers $500

Nigerians stormed the comments section to react to the post.

Poortradio said:

"Damnn so you can mistakenly send somebody $500 American dollars. How rich are you guys ?"

Alter ego said:

"Honestly bro $500 American dollars isn’t much in America anymore. That’s maybe almost a month of groceries for 2 people."

Abdul said:

"When will I accidentally receive something like this."

L1fe said:

"Use to lose new builds [Fresh Sjateboard’s] regularly after smoke and grind sesh and thought the lord has a plan. Faith tells me the money is going where it is needed."

MutedLife said:

"Why do these accidents never happen to me lol I mean I would return the 400 but still wanna feel this once."

Sammy said:

"It's a blessing. Probably he needed it and it show up through you. When me."

Sol reacted:

"Cheap bastaard don't do giveaways if you don't have spare change. And stop tooting your own horn blud."

IWP said:

"That’s a reminder to stay grounded, sometimes our intentions get mixed up when we’re not feeling our best. Hope he needed that extra boost today. Do you think being honest about mistakes helps build trust?"

Agon reacted:

"Wow. Congratulations to him. Hope you're feeling good now."

Jons reacted:

"You're so generous. If you accidentally sent it to me I will return to you because it's not my money although I've won already I'll be thankful."

Beca reacted:

"I hope he gives you back the extra money. I know $500 is a lot of money, it can help someone change their life. But right is right, regardless of the circumstances."

Octo added:

"Who's this blessed winner. And @its_braz ain't even trying to take it back. What a man. Slaute to you man. You really have a genuine heart. You're one of a kind."

See the post below:

Man sends money to wrong account

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a young Nigerian man got many people talking on social media after he mistakenly transferred a large sum of money to the wrong account.

He shared a screenshot of the transaction and asked his followers online for help on how to recover the money.

Source: Legit.ng