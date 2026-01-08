A Nigerian man has expressed bitter disappointment on social media after falling victim to theft at an unexpected time

In a now-viral tweet, the young man sent a message to an unidentified person who allegedly stole the side mirror of his car

He disclosed that he went to check the price of a new side mirror and discovered it was quite expensive than he thought

A man vented his frustration on social media after he became a victim of theft under unexpected circumstances.

The incident really left him in pain, as he sought justice online over the situation that recently befell him.

Man calls out side mirror thief

Identified as @thebeardedsina on X, the aggrieved man took to the platform to appeal to the thief's conscience.

He addressed an unknown individual, suspected of stealing his car's side mirror, urging its return.

The man had gone to price a replacement, only to find the cost far exceeded his expectations by far.

Replacing the mirror on his Lexus RX 350 cost about a whopping sum of N250,000, a sum he seemed reluctant to bear at the time.

In his words:

"Please if you are the one that stole a Lexus RX 350 Side mirror today. Please can you return it? They said it cost 250k to replace the mirror. Please return the side mirror."

Reactions as man calls out side mirror thief

His post quickly gained attention on X, sympathy pouring in from Nigerians who commiserated with his plight.

Many urged the thief to return the part, while some others suggested he beef up security to prevent future incidents.

Khan said:

"Chai. Person weh no get car no know wetin God do for am."

Big Dee said:

"Please return the mirror to doc. 250k in this economy is not change."

Whitfield said:

"Na why I no dey park my car outside, if I visit u and u no get where I go park inside your compound, you go need to come outside make we see outside."

Uche said:

"My cousin called me out to come meet him at one bar one day, I drove and came there, oga where u go park, they said I should park on the road, that others are parking there too. Am I others? Are others me? I drove home and entered bike to come back. If e happen, na sorry sorry I go dey hear."

Adedotun said:

"Wait! How did they take out the side mirror? They had all that time to dismantle a car component without any opposition or the side mirror was already removed and easy to steal?"

Abimbola reacted:

"Parked outside at your own risk. Fog light of a spyder I parked on the roadside few days ago was removed within 20mins of parking. Guys are not smiling."

Chigozie added:

"The mirror has a new owner now and guess what? They will resell it to the new owner. Just make sure you send a heavily gymed Thunder to fire the person."

Miccoli said:

"They know what it's worth that's why they stole it in the first place cuz why would they risk for a side mirror not worth it."

