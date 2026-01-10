TG Omori revealed that the kidney transplant he underwent in August 2024 was unsuccessful, leading to a grueling cycle of treatments

The director lamented how the illness "swallows" money, explaining that even millions of Naira feel insignificant

Despite the overwhelming pain and the "terrible" nature of the disease, Boy Alinco remains thankful for the gift of life

Nigerian music video director ThankGod Smith Omori, widely known as TG Omori, has shed light on the difficult journey he has been on since he was diagnosed with kidney disease

In a recent interview, the filmmaker described the illness as “terrible” and something he would never wish on anyone.

Omori said the condition has pushed him into some of the most challenging moments of his life, both physically and financially.

TG Omori underwent an unsuccessful kidney transplant in 2024. Photos: @tgomori/IG.

Source: Twitter

The director had spent months in and out of hospitals as doctors battled to stabilize his health.

In August 2024, he underwent a kidney transplant, a procedure that many hoped would offer him relief and a new beginning. Unfortunately, the transplant did not succeed.

Reflecting on the emotional and financial toll, TG Omori explained that kidney disease goes beyond medical charts.

He said the pain associated with the condition can be overwhelming, with some patients losing their battle simply because they cannot endure it or afford the constant care required.

The director revealed that managing kidney illness requires spending money almost every day.

According to him, survival depends on consistent treatment, medications, dialysis sessions, and pain control.

In his words, when someone is battling a life-threatening illness, money starts to feel almost useless, because every available amount is directed toward staying alive.

The expenses, he added, often run into millions of naira, making it difficult for many patients to cope.

Despite the hardship, Omori expressed deep gratitude for life. He acknowledged that being alive today is a result of strength, mercy, and unwavering support from the people around him.

Watch the interview here:

Reactions trail TG Omori's interview

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of social media users below:

@abigail_babs shared:

"God abeg, when money comes, may our health not fail us! Amen!!"

@iamdjstupor_rednation wrote:

"God pls. When money comes. May our health not fail us. Amen"

@_kellydebbie commented:

"Lost my dad 2 years ago to this..and I don’t wish for anyone to go through what my family went when he was in the hospital"

@muyiwa800 shared:

"I have worked in dialysis hospital. I don’t wish kidney disease on my worst enemy. It slow death if no donor find to give a new kidney"

@officiallyanonymus noted:

"This guy brought a different perspective to music videos, he re introduced the old school punk rock style in attires and concept into music videos, he’s a genius. May God heal you TG"

TG Omori laments how Kidney problem "swallows" money. Photo: @tgomori/IG.

Source: Twitter

TG Omori reflects on life

Legit.ng previously reported that TG Omori reflected on life and freedom while recovering from a kidney transplant. Omori's brother donated a kidney to him in August 2024.

In a post, he stated that there’s no true freedom in life

Source: Legit.ng