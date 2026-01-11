Popular Nigerian girl, Jarvis Jadrolita, has shared a video on TikTok disclosing what she's planning to do by 9pm

In the video, she addressed her 'haters' and admitted to always being bothered about what people say about her

However, she made it clear that she's now ready to face her fears and she announced a new plan that she mapped out by 9pm

Nigerian social media personality Jarvis Jadrolita stirred anticipation with a recent TikTok video, disclosing plans for a major move at night.

The clip hinted at a major step she had already decided on, as she addressed her online 'haters' for the first time.

Jarvis challenges her 'haters' to a face-off by 9pm. Photo credit: @Jadrolita/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Jarvis announces new plan for 9pm

Posted on her account @jadrolita, she opened up to her followers about long-standing insecurities.

According to her, she had been troubled by negative comments, admitting vulnerability to public opinion.

However, Jarvis declared herself finally ready to confront her 'haters' and face her fears.

This challenge, she announced, would happen by 9pm, leaving followers speculating and wondering.

Jarvis asks her haters to come for a face-off by 9pm. Photo credit: @Jadrolita/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

In her words:

"Hello ladies and gentlemen, it's your girl Jadrolita. Happy Sunday to all of you. Guess what, today I am hosting a live stream titled Jarvis versus haters. I know it's weird like what does Jarvis want to show haters? Listen, this year is 2026 and I'm ready to face my fears now. Fear is either forget everything and run or face everything and rise, and I'm ready to face everything and rise this year. So if you know, actually I have seen some, but if you know you're bold enough and you can face me eye to eye and tell me why you hate me or tell me why you dislike me for any reason. It's just that I'm kind of person that I'm usually scared of what people say, but right now I'm ready to face it and I'm ready to come out strong. So watch out for tonight, 9 Pm. Jarvis versus her haters. Let's see who wins this battle."

Reactions as Jarvis addresses her 'haters'

Nigerians stormed the comments section to react to the video.

@TINY VIBES said:

"Nah everyday she Dey come back strong."

@Aria baby said:

"I am following everyone that likes my comment n don't forget make sure to follow bk let's build each oda."

@2026 said:

"I’m just here for you all to give me a follow and this 2026 as Jarvis faces her hater’s."

@jøsï brãwñ said:

"As you leave person were get glory why we no go hate you."

@ladyblizzy said:

'Follow me and I will follow back, challenge me and see darling. After following me always like my video and I will do the same."

See the post below:

Jarvis releases new video shading Peller

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Nigerians dragged Elizabeth Amadou, popularly known as Jarvis Jadrolita, after she released a new video.

In the clip, she seemingly mocked her alleged ex-boyfriend Peller as she danced to a song that criticised his character.

Source: Legit.ng