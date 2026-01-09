A Nigerian lady who started her National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) programme in 2023 shared why she’ll pass out in 2026

In a viral video that she posted on her TikTok page, the young lady clarified that she was not given an extension by the officials

Many reacted as she shared the actual reason she’ll end her NYSC in 2026, sparking mixed reactions from netizens

A Nigerian lady who started her National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) programme in 2023 shared her experience.

She stated that she was rounding off her service in 2026 and shared the reason she was concluding her service later than usual.

Usually, the NYSC is a one-year programme for fresh undergraduates in Nigeria.

In a TikTok video by @ade_ola7, the lady said she had been wearing her NYSC uniform since 2023.

She captioned her video:

“Life is so private. Not everyone knows I’ve been wearing this khaki since 2023. And finally 4 months to go. Started as Batch C2, 2023. Ending as A2 in 2026.”

In the comments, she gave the reason:

“I had to go to Law school after doing NYSC for 8months. By the time I came back I had to start NYSC all over again. Not extension.”

Watch the TikTok video below:

Reactions as lady shares NYSC experience

The lady's video went viral on social media and garnered over 19,100 views as of the time of writing this report.

Many who came across the video shared their thoughts on what she posted.

@Vee said:

"ohhhhhhh, glad you achieved both. Congratulations in advance."

@miss.mamas_ said:

"Omo me too I started 2023 I’m finishing November 19."

@Oluwadunmininu said:

"Law school? Whatever it was, congratulationsssss."

Phoenix said:

"She was absconded I guess."

@Olaitan said:

"What happened?"

@th3cook said:

"partner in remobilization, we gather Dey."

@Omo_wunmi_lara said:

"You paid back the allowance right."

@Voguestasy said:

"Wo. it’s well."

