The United States government has expanded the number of countries whose citizens must post costly bonds before applying for visas, a move that significantly raises the financial barrier to entering the country.

The latest additions bring the total number of affected nations to thirteen, with most of them located in Africa, AP reported.

According to information published on the State Department’s travel website, seven new countries were added to the list last week. The requirement took effect on January 1. The countries are Bhutan, Botswana, the Central African Republic, Guinea, Guinea-Bissau, Namibia and Turkmenistan.

Under the policy, applicants from these nations may be required to pay bonds ranging from $5,000 to as much as $15,000 before a visa application can proceed.

More nations face costly visa hurdle

The bond requirement has drawn attention because it places U.S. visas beyond the reach of many prospective travelers. With eleven of the thirteen affected countries located in Africa, critics argue that the policy disproportionately impacts African citizens seeking to study, work or visit family in the United States.

U.S. officials have defended the measure as a compliance tool rather than a ban. They argue that the bond system is designed to discourage visa overstays and ensure that visitors leave the country when their authorized stay expires.

The government has said the money is refundable if the visa is denied or once the visa holder shows they have complied with all visa conditions.

Part of broader entry restrictions

The expanded bond list forms part of a wider tightening of U.S. entry rules under the Trump administration. In recent months, visa applicants from countries requiring visas have been subjected to mandatory in person interviews. They must also provide extensive social media histories and detailed records of their travel and residence patterns, including those of close family members.

The newly added countries join Mauritania, Sao Tome and Principe, Tanzania, Gambia, Malawi and Zambia. Those nations were placed under the bond requirement between August and October last year.

While payment of the bond does not guarantee that a visa will be approved, the State Department maintains that the policy helps protect the integrity of the immigration system. For applicants in lower income countries, however, the added cost has raised concerns that legitimate travel to the United States is becoming increasingly difficult.

US introduces tough visa rules

