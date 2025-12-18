A young Nigerian lady has expressed her happiness on social media after becoming a UK citizen

In a video, she shared the moment she was officially granted citizenship after living in the country for about five years

Her video garnered massive reactions on TikTok, with social media users congratulating her in the comments

A Nigerian lady, Nafisat Gbadamosi, celebrated a great milestone after officially becoming a citizen of the United Kingdom.

Her achievement came after a long journey of about five years living in the country, during which she overcame the 'uncertainties' of immigration regulations.

Lady rejoices over UK citizenship

The announcement of her new status sparked congratulatory messages on social media as netizens expressed joy for her.

Identified as @naffproperties on TikTok, she recounted the challenges she had faced throughout the naturalisation process.

She expressed overwhelming happiness and disclosed the relief she felt after receiving confirmation of her citizenship, despite the challenges she had encountered under UK immigration laws during her five-year stay.

The video captured the moment she finally completed the legal requirements to officially become a British citizen.

She captioned the video:

"With all the uncertainties with the U.K. immigration laws, this is a huge relief. about 5 years journey to becoming a British citizen, Alhamdulilah."

Reactions as lady becomes UK citizen

Viewers on TikTok reacted excitedly to her post, flooding the comment section with messages of support and praise.

@Exceedingly101 said:

"Congratulations Naff, more wins more keys."

@Olabisi Abiola said:

"Congratulations."

@Nafyluxe wrote:

"Congratulations."

@Idris Alooma said:

"Congratulation. May GOD bless it and make it fruitful."

@Babatunde Owojaiye said:

"Congratulations!!"

@Carmen | Travel&Photography wrote:

"1- it’s 6 years not 5, you can apply after 5 years but not having it until you spend 1 year on permanent residency, permanent residency can be obtained after 5 years( in this time you can pass the exams and do all the paperwork). 2-the cost of it it’s not an arm, leg and whatever she said. It will cost you around £2k or £2.5k something like that."

@Pridess reacted:

"I’m doing mine in a few months. Can I ask, do they require the income requirement for iILR or its its just the English test only?"

@Nana Yaw Opoku added:

"I feel the joy in you. 20 years ago. I had the same feeling until recently, there is a difference between been a born British and naturalised British."

@DkQueen2 said:

"Congratulations God let there testimony be forever, and answer me and my family too, congratulations once again."

@Michael said:

"Only people who have studied and worked abroad really understand a sense of belonging and always on survival mode and worrying about visas! I feel u!"

