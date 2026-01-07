A Nigerian lady has shared a heartwarming transformation video of her mother who came to her house for omugwo

In the video, she displayed a series of videos showing how her mother transformed in different months after her arrival

Massive reactions trailed the post on TikTok as social media users applauded the lady for taking good care of her mother

A Nigerian lady warmed hearts with the way she cared for her mother during the traditional postpartum period, known as omugwo.

She posted her mother's striking transformation video on TikTok that quickly went viral and garnered lovely messages.

Lady flaunts transformation of mum

The clip, posted by @loloakusiinachii on TikTok, showed great transformation in her mother's appearance over several months.

At the beginning part of the video, her mother was seen looking quite slim on arrival, but as time passed, her appearance improved.

Her skin began to glow more, and she gained weight in a healthy way, filling out her frame.

A side-by-side comparison of clips from different stages of her stay showed steady progress.

Initially, subtle changes were noticeable after a while, followed by a more visible change by the end of the first month.

As weeks turned into months, her rejuvenation became more pronounced, leaving many in awe.

By the time her stay concluded, the mother looked so healthy and amazing, her posture upright and her face radiant.

She captioned the post:

"How my mum looks like when she came for omugwo. Two weeks in my house. One month in my house. Two months. Three months. Four months. The day she left."

Reactions as lady flaunts mum's transformation

TikTok users stormed the comments section to react to the video.

@victory Ankot Ene said:

"God please keep all mum alive 2 witness dis, congratulations to mama, God bless u baby."

@AMARA classic said:

"I am super proud of u is not easy bless ur husband too for taking care of ur mom na mam him be."

@Lilly said:

"Una dee enjoy for this omugo , my mother no de pass 1 month. She looks real good."

@Jentle peace said:

"God bless u I pray God will bless me to take care of my mom like this, I'm proud of u and I know she is very proud of u too, ur pockets will never run dry amen."

@joannaubong said:

"May God bless us to take good care of our parents, Amen."

@Chigoziem Okafor said:

"Wow! see transformation, who said female child is not value God bless you dear."

@queen merit added:

"She wan stay one year for the omugwo."

@Meenah said:

"My own mother na 2days omugwo she do she vex pack her bags just because I asked her not to put powder on my child necks Omo ehn. It breaks me but it also build me cause am a first time cs mum."

@ijaycalista added:

"Haaa, my mama came for omugo oo, 2 months and 16 days, I didn’t near the kitchen, didn’t change pampers, never bathed my baby, she did everything hands down and she still carry foodstuff follow body when she Dey come."

@Naya’s mama reacted:

"Omo my own omogwu is sweet ooo. Thank you lord for my mummyyyy. I can’t remember the last time i did dishes, cooked, bathed my baby etc. Bless my mama."

Lady flies father abroad for omugwo

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian lady who lives abroad said she had not seen her father since she relocated to the UK two years ago.

She recently gave birth to a baby, and she invited her father to the UK to do Omogwu, a role traditionally reserved for mothers.

Source: Legit.ng