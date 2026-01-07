A Nigerian lady has shared a post on the X app speaking about her younger brother who made a financial mistake

According to the lady, her younger brother used his entire school fees to buy Bitcoin and her father found out about it

In her now-viral tweet posted via her official account, she disclosed what her father did after making the discovery

A Nigerian lady has recounted a troubling incident involving her younger brother and a risky financial decision that he made.

Her post sparked a discussion on X about the consequences of impulsive investment choices and financial mistakes.

Dad deals with son who used his school fees to purchase Bitcoin. Photo credit: Westend61, Klaus Vedfelt/ Getty Images. Depicted person has no relationship with story. Photo for illustration only.

Source: Getty Images

Young boy uses school fees to buy Bitcoin

Identified as @agneeess on X, the lady narrated how her younger brother diverted money meant for his education into purchasing Bitcoin without informing their parents.

According to her, the decision caused a serious brouhaha when their father uncovered what had happened.

Chaos erupted within the household as her father raged and descended on the young boy for the costly mistake.

The lady emphasised how the discovery sparked extreme anger from their father, whose reaction almost led to a disastrous outcome.

The young man’s action was seen not just as a financial error but as a show of irresponsibility, especially given the importance of education.

Dad discovers that his son used his school fees to buy Bitcoin. Photo credit: Derrrek/ Getty Images.

Source: Getty Images

The sister shared how she was caught in the middle of the incident, desperately trying to calm tensions and prevent the situation from escalating further.

In her words:

"So my junior brother used his school fees to buy Bitcoin. I have spent the last 2 hours trying to stop my Father from kill!ng him."

Reactions as boy buys Bitcoin with school fees

Nigerians stormed the comments section to react to the now-viral post.

Ebun said:

"Your father will soon beg your junior brother when he becomes BTC Mazi. Just give him sometimes, your brother dey play bet naija in suit level."

Isaiah Bashir said:

"As them dey give ma time who go pay the one he use or school go pity am."

Obong said:

"When he’s ready to leave the trenches, he will start buying coins with higher ceiling."

Thajoker007 said:

"Make Ur papa come back in the next 3-4 yes and ask about BTC and see who laughs last."

Anuli wrote:

"Your dad should relax for bitcoin lord. It’s a good investment that he ventured into."

Papidoza said:

"In a few years' time, your dad might regret why he didn’t join him in investing. Bitcoin will explode."

Street Marketer said:

"The harvest will be plenty. Tell your Dad to be patient. It will yield massive returns."

Baffa said:

"Ahh abeg allow am make him beat that ur brother well well."

Sally wrote:

"For the economy wey we dey, it's so unfair and insensitive of him to use someone's hard earned money like that sha. I understand your Father when your brother starts working and earning, he will understand what he just did. Make Daddy forgive am sha."

Bulama wrote:

"How much be school fees, how much be Bitcoin wey hin buy wey go yield profit? Una can lie ehhh. If it's other coins then I can understand."

Frendzy reacted:

"Na lie, he no but any Bitcoin. Ask am well. He used the money play Goal goal."

Oluwadolapo said:

"He should do this around 2010-2013 but it’s a waste of time and money right now unless he’s buying like 5 bitcoin."

Rashid said:

''Wait until your father makes him the head of Admin of the family WhatsApp group. Patience and time will be on his side."

Father of AI said:

"Bitcoin investor by force. School fees, crypto is bravery mixed with madness. Make your papa calm down first abeg."

Wizkidd FC said:

"Abeg ooh make Ur papa no kill future mark zukerberg."

