A man caused quite a stir on social media as he disclosed that he returned to Jehovah's Witness six years after he left the group

He shared throwback pictures of himself as a member of Jehovah's Witness in 2013 and his new look after he came back in 2024

His post was met with mixed reactions, with members of Jehovah's Witness commending his decision to return to his religious belief

A man who left Jehovah's Witness group in 2013 is now a member again after six years.

In a TikTok post, the man, who teaches sign language, released old pictures of himself as a Jehovah's Witness member in 2013.

Jehovah's Witness returnee thanks God for decision

He shared a particular picture of himself on dreads, and captioned it as 2018 when he 'left the truth.'

However, in 2024, he changed his mind and became a member of Jehovah's Witness and shared a picture of his appearance after he rejoined the group.

"All thanks to Jehovah," he wrote.

Jehovah's Witnesses are a Christian religious sect rooted in the Adventist movement of the late 1800s in the United States, Study reports.

Members refer to their places of worship as Kingdom Halls, not churches.

Jehovah's Witness member's return sparks reactions

Adwoa konadu Jacinta DePretty said:

"Welcome back big bro 😃😃 and please don't leave again oo cuz there's nothing good outside and the world will end soon."

iykecrodrick said:

"Welcome back bro, pls I saved your clip in order to show someone who left too. Plsssssszz."

black Bullion said:

"I believe If you are born in the truth,you need to go astray for a little while to really know the depth of the truth in you ......welcome back brother."

pretty Priscilla said:

''Na you go fit advice me be that, anything dey outside because i dey plan to leave oo."

pretty bleq said:

"The truth be say if person Dey Jehovah organization e go think say something Dey outside but nothing Dey thank Jehovah that u are back."

YT: Blessing Okanlawon✨✨ said:

"Is it because of dreads you wanted to do??😭😂 (just kidding)thank God you came back."

Rukeme Ovuakpor (MRB) said:

"Best decision ever, it's not easy, but knowing this system can end anytime, coming back is best best."

Pk's Classy Collections said:

"I like your before and after you came back. You hv totally changed when u returned to Jehovah physically. Serving Jehovah is the best life ever . We thank Jehovah you are back our lovely brother."

