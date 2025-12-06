A former member of Jehovah's Witness has disclosed the penalty for members of the faith who take blood transfusions

She said she carried a card in the past that stated she should be left to die in case she had an accident and needed a blood transfusion

She noted that one would not understand the level of psychological damage belonging to the group has done until one leaves them

A lady who quit her membership of Jehovah's Witness group has taken to X (formerly Twitter) to disclose how members who accept blood transfusions are treated.

Jehovah's Witness group became a hot topic on X after its member, popularly known on the platform as Aunty Esther, rejected a blood transfusion while she battled cancer.

A lady says she quit her membership of Jehovah's Witness. Photo Credit: @carrotxbt

Source: Twitter

According to Study, Jehovah's Witnesses are a Christian religious sect rooted in the Adventist movement of the late 1800s in the United States.

Ex-Jehovah's Witness member speaks

The lady, @carrotxbt, disclosed on X that when she was a member of the group, she carried a card which stated that she should be left to die in case she had an accident and needed a blood transfusion.

She said the level of psychological damage Jehovah's Witness does to their members would only be realised when one quits the group.

According to her, when a member of the group takes a blood transfusion, the person is not only disfellowshipped from the organisation, but will lose communication with parents, family, and friends.

She added that the person would become an outcast and be thrown out of the house if they lived with their parents.

@carrotxbt further noted that the same penalty applies to Jehovah's Witness members who marry Christians from other denominations. She said she ran away from the group as they ruined her family. She tweeted:

"I carried a card all my life that stated that incase I had an accident and needed a blood transfusion, I should be left to die.

"Only when you leave that organization will you realize the level of psychological damage that has been done to you.

"Everything@DavidHundeyin said is true.

"But to answer your question:

"The person will be disfellowshipped from the organization.

"This means that everyone you used to know will not communicate with you anymore.

"Not your parents.

"Not your siblings.

"Not your friends.

"Not any member if the organization.

"You will be an outcast.

"If you live with your parents prior the incident, after you survive, you will be thrown out of the house and disowned.

"The same thing happens if you marry a christain from another denomination.

"This religion ruined my family. I had to run away."

A former member of Jehovah's Witness breaks silence. Photo Credit: @carrotxbt

Source: Twitter

See her tweet below:

Ex-Jehovah's Witness member's tweet triggers reactions

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the former Jehovah's Witness' member's tweet below:

@samuelben329 said:

"And they don't believe in the miraculous healing, deliverance and intervention of God. Guess where they resort for supernatural intervention?"

@Etiniabasiudom said:

"I believe they have members who will secretly do their transfusion without anyones knowledge."

@ShyJoanie said:

"I once traveled with my mom’s older cousin to see his cardiologist. We got back home and I was putting away his dirty laundry when I saw the card in his shirt pocket. He was a 73yr old man. I was just grateful that it never came to that decision because I would have been helpless."

@saint_enny said:

"I accomodated and fed an ex JW for a little over a year. His family ostracized him. The most shocking one is even his own twin brother cut cut him off finally. His name is Taiwo. His sin? He dared leaving the JW organization. That guy saw hell before i met him."

@deepinsights_NG said:

"Glad you left. Out of curiosity, what's their take on salvation, do they believe only witnesses are saved, and the rest of us are going to hell?"

@motionhse_edits said:

"This is terrible. But I guess some people use their head in this situation. My ex's father is JW. While his wife isn't. They were all raised JW. But his kids left the church and all married into other denominations. They still have very good relationships with their dad. And visit home as often as possible. If you allow religion to dissociate you from your family, you're just a proper fool."

Ex-Jehovah's Witness member who lost relatives

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a former Jehovah's Witness member who lost her relatives had broken silence on how it happened.

The lady, who posted via her handle @mrszanga, explained that she had been raised in the Jehovah’s Witness faith, although she no longer followed it.

She stated that her parents and siblings still adhered to the doctrine, and this affected the way medical decisions were made within her family.

Source: Legit.ng