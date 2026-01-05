A Nigerian lady has caused quite a stir online as she shared the total amount she found left in VeryDarkMan's non-governmental organisation's account

She threw a shade at embattled activist Harrison Gwamnishu, noting that it is strange how no one has asked him to account for the money his NGO had raised

She shared a screenshot of VeryDarkMan's NGO statement of account in real time, showing how much donations came in, the total amount used and how much is still left

Anita Chinwe Ihebinike, a Nigerian lady, has displayed the total amount she saw in the non-governmental organisation (NGO) account of Martins Vincent Otse, popularly known as VeryDarkMan.

She shared a screenshot of VeryDarkMan's NGO real time statement of account, which she obtained from his website.

In October 2024, VeryDarkMan unveiled his NGO, which focuses on community development and equipping public schools, while also promising transparency and accountability.

The NGO named Martins Vincent Otse Initiative has a dedicated website which shows in real time the total donations which came in, how much has been spent and how much is left.

How much left in VeryDarkMan's NGO account

Chinwe, a VeryDarkMan fan, shaded embattled activist Harrison Gwamnishu, pointing out how strange it is that he does not get asked to account for the money his NGO has raised, but yet people demand accountability from VeryDarkMan despite the transaprency he has shown.

From the screenshot, she saw that VeryDarkMan's NGO received a total of N377,923,178 donations, spent N112,094,360, and has N265,828, 818 left.

She hailed VeryDarkMan's transparency and dared his critics to replicate it with their NGO finances. She wrote on Facebook:

"Is it not strange that in all of these, nobody has asked Harrison how much he has raised in total through his NGO?

"But everyday here, people keep asking VDM of his NGO money despite how transparent he has been with the money.

"Anyway, here is the total money raised so far by Martin Vincent Otse Foundation, the total of money spent and the balance.

"If e sure for those other NGO bandits, let them show us their own.

"There are levels to these things."

VeryDarkMan's NGO account: Lady's post sparks reactions

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the lady's post below:

Chika Favor said:

"Dey play nah , their eyes go clear."

meg official channel said:

"It's really interesting to see the transparency in some NGOs while others lack it, this shows a lot about accountability and honesty."

Ed'gardo Ed'james said:

"It's simple, people don't look for fault in what's already faulty. I hope you get the point now."

Martha Robinson Nwaije said:

"Don't mind Nigerians once you speak calmly and you are handsome fair in complexion you hardly go wrong in their eyes.

"They only required for accountability once they hate you and what you stand for but once they love you, you are always right even when you are doing the wrong thing."

Ojo-kolawole Segbeyon Adenike said:

"Wait for them to start asking him to explain how he spent the debits. Dem fit say the debits na for him personal use . You never know those bandits."

