Social media influencer Rita 'Raye' Ushie has raised an alarm over the unexpected value-added tax (VAT) she was charged for purchases made on Thursday, January 1

The techie displayed the VAT figure in disbelief, noting that the government really kept its word and has implemented the new tax laws

When asked about what she purchased on New Year's Day that amounted to N6.5 million, Raye opened up on what it was for

Rita 'Raye' Ushie, a social media influencer and techie, has drawn people's attention to the unexpected value-added tax (VAT) that was added to the purchases she made on New Year's Day, which were worth N6.5 million.

The Federal Government had vowed to implement the new tax laws from January 1, 2026, despite concerns over the content of the gazetted legislation.

Tax law: Huge VAT lady was charged

In a now-viral tweet on X, Raye displayed the total bill for her recent purchase, showing that she was charged 7.5% VAT, which amounted to N487,500.

Raye said the VAT charge shows the government has really implemented the new tax laws. In her words:

"Tax don start. These people just added Tax to my bill, said due to the new.

"Tax Law, yen yen yen. Omo."

In the comment section, she added that the seller informed her that the VAT would not have been added to her bill if she made the purchase on December 31, 2025.

"I was told if I made the payment last night it would have been removed. So from their stand point they are insisting it’s because of the new tax law. This isn’t normal, right? Or is it?"

She disclosed that the N6.5 million was a part payment for a tech startup she is building.

Tax law: Lady's experience generates reactions

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the lady's experience below:

@lovefromlaure said:

"Please get an accountant, let them vet all these people. Don't make transactions in such volumes without an accountant. Depending on the transaction, you might need to withhold."

@kekz_man said:

"The most annoying part is that some of these companies just wants to rip us... They won't remit the Tax payment to the Government."

@AbassAdesola said:

"By the way, confirm if that product is taxable for VAT. Nigerian vendors can scam you and won't remit the money because it wasn't expected from them. And they know you won't learn from the knowledge perspective, you'll rather use it to drag the govt for taxing you."

@yoruba_baron said:

"Omo, I hear you, but this is how we grow the nation. Every naira paid now can help improve roads, schools, and security for all of us. Chin up, it’s for the long-term!"

@zara_praise said:

"I thought it was the normal vat bill when you purchase a thing It seems there was an increase?"

@FolushoxFolarin said:

"VAT has always existed at 7.5%.

"You should ask them why they were not charging VAT before now.

"Their response will determine if they intend to be tax compliant or they are just being funny."

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a man had cried out and displayed how much tax was deducted from his account for sending someone N10k.

Tax laws: NANS mobilise students for protest

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) was set to mobilise students to protest against the implementation of the new tax laws.

NANS announced January 14, 2026, as a National Day of Action, signalling plans for coordinated demonstrations to demand the suspension of the Tax Reform Law.

Daily Trust reported that the mobilisation followed the Federal Government’s decision to proceed with implementation amid unresolved controversies over the content of the gazetted legislation.

