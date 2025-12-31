A Nigerian man on X who analysed videos of Anthony Joshua’s accident shared another angle about the situation.

He shared why he believed the boxer’s driver and passengers were reckless on the road while driving before the accident

What he said caught people’s attention as Anthony Joshua's accident continues to spark conversations on social media

A Nigerian man shared what he observed concerning the accident involving British heavyweight boxer Anthony Joshua.

Two close associates of the renowned Nigerian-born boxer lost their lives in the accident that happened on a major road in Ogun State.

Man shares why passengers were at fault too. Photo: X/OzoUde_4th, @anthonyjoshua

Source: UGC

The car carrying the three men and the driver hit a stationary truck on the road. Joshua sustained minor injuries and was taken to a hospital in a police van, as no ambulance was immediately available at the scene.

Many people who came across the videos of the accident had sharedf their takes on the sad accident that led to loss of lives.

A video showing where the truck was packed during the accident surfaced online, and an X user @OzoUde_4th shared why the driver and passengers were reckless.

He said:

“The driver of the SUV conveying Anthony Joshua was very reckless and the passengers were reckless as well. Given the truck was packed by the road side and not supposed but every trained diver not drunk or under influence of drugs would have avoided the truck a million times.

“The truck wasn't supposed to be there but not really the problem. The driver must have lost control of the car! May the dead receive peace and mercy, Amen.”

He added in the comments:

"The driver lost control of the SUV due to over speed. They were supposed to ask him to slow down. They are adults. Exactly. He was over speeding and it's impossible to control the steering at such speed."

Read the X post below:

Anthony Joshua’s accident: Man shares observation

@thehameez009

Hmmm another angle thou

@FrancCfc

Speedy recovery to Anthony Joshua

@leemoo36694545

"How the fck were the passengers reckless, you moron

@Francoballer1

"The driver is so reckless. He cause this accident."

@shedrach_nyaba

This is rage baiting, how’s the driving the fault of the passengers?

@CharlieFCastle

How the hell could the driver miss that?

An accident involving British boxer Anthony Joshua sparks conversations online

Source: Getty Images

Another X user shared why the driver of the car which carried Anthony Joshua and his associates must not escape justice

The Nigerian man who saw the aftermath of Anthony Joshua’s accident shared why the driver must be brought to book.

He pointed out what he noticed about the truck that was hit by the car carrying Anthony Joshua and his associates.

Anthony Joshua's accident: Journalist Rufai Oseni reacts

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that journalist Rufai Oseni reacted to the accident involving Anthony Joshua, which claimed the lives of two people.

The journalist raised two thought-provoking questions regarding how the boxer was rescued from the scene of the accident.

What he said generated buzz on social media, as many shared their thoughts on the viral accident trending online.

Source: Legit.ng