A viral video has shown a reverend mother sharing money to people in a celestial church located in Lagos state

A member of the church who made the video claimed the reverend mother shared N10 million to the whole church

Social media users have reacted to the video of the church members receiving their envelopes of money from the reverend mother

A video of a reverend mother reportedly sharing N10 million to people in a celestial church has sparked reactions on TikTok.

A TikTok user, with the handle @alejnr78, who is a drummer in the church, shared the video on the social media platform.

The video was captioned:

"Rev. mother shared 10 million to the whole church.

"God bless you ma."

In the clip, the reverend mother sat on chair as she handed out envelopes believed to be containing money to the grateful members one after the other.

According to the man who shared the clip, the church is located at 3/4 Water Cooperation, Oniru Drive, Victoria Island.

Watch the video below:

Reactions trail reverend mother's gesture

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the video below:

adex interior said:

"I had a dream about this woman pls guys pray for her may she never not die now in Jesus."

CHIEFLAGOS said:

"And someone is shouting that they don’t bring something since January praying till December for them. This is founder that still giving at the end of the year God bless you ma."

GBOMORO said:

"My mom in the Lord God have bless you ,you don't need to do video when you are blessing people because of the reward in the heaven."

Ayomide 🙄😌🥰 said:

"Wait am I the only one confused here because how can she be able to share 10 million to the whole church."

Alafia said:

"My God will keep on blessing you .I am happy for you ma,you gave me cloth during 100 year convention."

Ayoade Empire 💕💕💕 said:

"God will continue to bless you ma, this really nice and God will continue to strengthen you."

okaforslaw7 said:

"You people are not observant, look at how the woman looked at that man that did not kneel down for her, she’s like who’s this?"

oyedejioyelumade said:

"Abeg tell Mama say we online members never see her hand o 😁. God bless her soul."

