Leke Adeboye, the son of the General Overseer of The Redeemed Christian Church of God, Pastor Enoch Adeboye, is trending for his prayers.

The G.O's son and his wife, Titi, celebrated their 14th wedding anniversary on Sunday, and a video from the event was shared online.

In an X video reposted by @dammiedammie35, Leke Adeboye was seen praying for himself and his wife, who knelt beside him.

He prayed:

"Pray for us, that any woman that wants to look finer than my wife that the person will not make it anywhere near me in Jesus name.

"Any brother with any six packs that want to be packer than my own will miss all the services that my wife will attend in Jesus name.

Reactions trail Adeboye's son prayers for wife

@callme_Riken said:

"I’m sure the wife too is wondering what kind of prayer is. So if a lady finer than his wife comes close to him baba will cheat? Wonderful."

@Engrvirus1 said:

"Lmao... You and I both know that's impossible. The prayer should be that you and your wife have the necessary respect and self control."

@WomenRightsOrg said:

"That your god should make every man that has six packs to miss church in any service your wife is attending? Like father like son always talking n0nsense."

@iya_samu_son said:

"The reality of this prayer is most women and men don’t cheat because someone else is finer than their wife or has a six-pack compared to their husband lol. Cheating is rarely about looks. Only insecurity would make someone pray like that. Just my opinion though."

@caryorday00 said:

"The comments are funny. Y'all dont know Pst Leke. . Dude is as funny and as jovial as jovial comes. It shows in his prayers as well. Just check his youtube page for his podcasts with ministers, you'll see the real LEKE ADEBOYE. Shalom."

@blakraz said:

"He is not praying to any of your family members He and his wife are praying It’s not your business to put mouth on marriage issues If you are t comfortable with that prayer, go and carry your wife and pray any prayer you want!!!!"

@Amy_beke said:

"This is so weird. What’s wrong with these pastors."

