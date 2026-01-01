A Nigerian man has cried out online after sending a whooping sum of N100,000 to his personal bank account

In a now-viral tweet, the man claimed that after transferring the money, he checked his balance and saw only N63,000

The furious man immediately called the bank's attention to his predicament and wondered what was going on

A Nigerian man has complained bitterly online about a troubling banking incident that left him worried.

The man had transferred a large sum of ₦100,000 into his personal bank account, expecting the full amount to reflect in his balance shortly after the transaction was completed.

Man cries out over N63k balance

However, when he checked his account, he was surprised to discover that the available balance was lower than the amount he had sent, sparking confusion and anger.

The issue was shared on X by the user identified as betsage24, and the post quickly gained attention.

According to him, after carrying out the transfer, he checked his balance and discovered that only ₦63,000 was available.

The huge difference between the transferred amount and what appeared in his account led him to immediately draw public attention to the matter and question what could have caused such a reduction.

"Yo @ZenithBank what kind of madness is this? I sent 100k to my zenith account and i saw 63k as balance what’s going on?" he lamented.

Reactions as man calls out bank over deduction

The post quickly went viral, with many Nigerians claiming that it could be tax deduction.

Michael J said:

"First person to be taxed in the history of Nigeria @GWR take note."

Last Game said:

"Zenith is trying to say they don't know about the debit. I left some money in Zenith bank sometime ago, left it for a while only to open my account and it was reading -2000. Zenith bank removed all my money and is still claiming I am still owing 2k. I don't abandon the account for them."

Niggaaa said:

"Zenith bank removed 2500 from my bank and I went to fight, if they remove 37k from my account you go see me for news."

Riri said:

"Cbn said frm on the 6th na today is jst 31st so why bank collect your money na?? Abi you collect loan confirm well."

Quiet truth said:

"Dem Dey use you do testing."

Nurse TTEH said:

"ZenithBank that kept on debiting my nysc allawee in 2021 for three months. Allawee that I thought I was saving untouched. Till tomorrow no solution."

Godspower said:

"This one's no let new yr come Dem done start dia thief deduction in the name of tax. Well make Dem ready fight every day for bank."

Kvngy added:

"Same oo I sent 50k to my gtb I got 48k imagine!"

