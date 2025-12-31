A young man grabbed attention on social media ahead of the implementation of the 2026 tax law

He shared a mail he got from his company after the new tax law was revised, showing how much he would pay in taxes

The man celebrated online as he showed the mail to confirm the adjustment made by his company

A Nigerian man celebrated online as he shared the good news he received from his company about the new tax law, which is set to take effect on Thursday January 1, 2026.

The news, which the man received from his company, was posted online by his friend, who also included screenshots of the mail and the mentioned rate.

Nigerian man shares good news after his company reduces his tax law payment. Photo for illustration purposes only Photo Credit: Getty Images/Joseph Egabor/Anna Frank, Voice of the people

Source: Getty Images

Man celebrates tax reduction under 2026 law

According to the man, his company revised the new tax law and reduced the amount he will pay the Nigerian government ahead of the new system.

@HeIsJayjam posted the story online and quoted the words of his friend who received the good news.

He said:

"My company sent me a mail that my tax has been reduced starting from tomorrow. I will now pay less.

"This is the message I got from my friend this morning."

The mail, which the man received from his company ahead of the commencement date, read:

"Implications of New Tax Law Effective January 2026 on Employee.

"Further to our earlier communication, please be informed that your tax rate has been revised in line with the new tax reform introduced by the Federal Government, effective 1 January 2026.

"Kindly note that this revised effective tax rate will impact all allowances due to you. For clarity and transparency, we have outlined both the current and revised tax rates below:"

Man celebrates as company revises his tax law rate ahead of January 2026. Photo Source: Twitter/HeIsJayjam

Source: Twitter

The company mentioned the amount the individual was paying in tax before the revision and how much he is expected to pay moving forward:

"Old Tax Rate: 16.68%

"New Tax Rate: 16.38%"

Reactions as man shares mail on tax

Legit.ng compiled some reactions below:

@OrangeMan903 wrote:

"The people will not make this go viral. It’s always the negative news "

@btunddej stressed:

"Nigerians and our love for big English. I honestly can't remember the last time I used ''intendment'' in a sentence. We the less educated would simply say intention, purpose, or even meaning and move on. Not my Naija my people."

@shadycreed wrote:

"Make him go HR his rent receipt and claim relief asap!."

@DavidOjukwu6 shared:

"Noise makers will not see and like this."

@Lyon1241 noted:

"This is the reduction? Abeg allow me sniff in peace."

@walexd21980 said:

"So we have nothing to fear about the tax."

Read the post below:

In a similar story, Legit.ng reported that Nigerian cryptocurrency entrepreneur Linus Williams, popularly known as Blord, was mocked online after promoting an app designed to help Nigerians evade upcoming government taxes starting in 2026.

Barber warns clients about new tax

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that a Nigerian man spoke out after seeing a notice at his barber’s shop. The notice said that starting January 1, 2026, a new tax would be added to customers’ bills. This made many people talk about it online.

The man shared a photo of the notice, which showed his barber would add a 7.5% VAT to haircuts because of the new tax law.

Proofreading by Funmilayo Aremu, copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng