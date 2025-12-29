A data analyst spoke out days after the President of the United States, Donald Trump, confirmed the bombing of ISIS terrorist bases

The individual took to his media page to share photos of what he believes are satellite images showing the base of ISIS terrorists

His post grabbed the attention of a few individuals, who commended him for the work after he shared his findings on social media

A data analyst has grabbed attention online as he shared photos of satellite images showing the alleged location of ISIS terrorists’ bases in Sokoto State, which were recently bombed by the US military.

The post by the data analyst comes just days after Donald Trump announced that he had given the US military orders to strike ISIS terrorist bases in Sokoto.

Data analyst claims to have located bombed ISIS base in Sokoto. Left photo for illustration purposes only. Photo credit: Getty Images/PeopleImages, Reuters, Twitter/ChrisADayton

Source: Getty Images

Data analyst shares satellite images

He confirmed in his statement that the attack was successful while also revealing plans to carry out more strikes to further end all activities of the deadly terrorist group.

As Nigerians continue to discuss the strike, a data analyst, @ChrisADayton, took to social media to mention that he might have discovered the location of the ISIS terrorist site bombed by the US military.

Data analyst shares satellite images of alleged ISIS base in Sokoto. Photo credit: Twitter/ChrisADayton

Source: Twitter

He took to his comments page to share what he discovered, writing:

"I believe I have located one of the impacts of the US strikes in Nigeria. Recent satellite imagery shows thermal scarring and a crater in the Bauni Forest area. Further, VIIRS data records thermal detections at the time of the strikes."

His revelation got the attention of a few individuals, who praised him for his work after seeing the photos he posted on his page.

Reactions as man shares satellite images

@itz_smils said:

"Someone did the satellite part of the analysis... Heat 🔥 maps are actually the standard for analysing missiles strikes all over the world, this is what is used in Sudan, Russia, isreal, iran and any other modern conflict.... Fires don't make themselves in a flash."

@chigozieap shared:

"Followed you for this. Great job man."

@Emmato13 notes:

"Great work."

@Statecraft_NGR said:

"Interesting work."

@caleb_weiss7 added:

"@jh_barnett just had a good point in one of our chats: Perhaps the choice of Lakurawa/IS Sahel in Sokoto was meant as a sort of punishment against other elements of the group kidnapping an American in Niamey in October?"

Read the post below:

In a similar story, Legit.ng reported that a pastor has reacted to the statements made by popular Islamic scholar, Sheikh Ahmad Gumi, after ISIS terrorists were bombed. He urged the Nigerian government to take an important step against the Islamic scholar over what he said following the attack.

Young man claims to have located bombed ISIS base in Sokoto. Left photo for illustration purposes only. Photo credit: Getty Images/PeopleImages, Reuters, Twitter/ChrisADayton

Source: Getty Images

Man thanks Trump for bombing Sokoto terrorists

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that a young Nigerian man shared his opinion online after a news report exposed the activities of deadly ISIS terrorists.

The report mentioned the year the terrorists arrived in the village and what has happened to their camp. After watching the video, the Nigerian man thanked the President of the United States for bombing the terrorists.

Source: Legit.ng