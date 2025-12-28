A social media user and cancer patient, AuntieEsther, who ignited widespread debate after rejecting a blood transfusion recommended as part of her treatment, has died.

Aunty Esther's death was confirmed on Saturday, December 27, by media personality #AUNTYMUSE_, who supported her throughout her treatment journey

News of the passing of the popular internet personality has sparked a wave of notable reactions on social media

FCT, Abuja - Morris Monye, the former director of mobilisation of the Obidient Movement, on Saturday, December 27, mourned the death of a popular social media user and cancer patient, Mensah Omolola.

Legit.ng reports that Omolola, better known on X (formerly Twitter) as Aunty Esther, died after battling breast cancer.

Aunty Esther’s death comes weeks after her case triggered a nationwide debate around faith, medical treatment, and public fundraising.

Recently, the Lagos-based breast cancer patient's situation gained widespread attention after appeals were made on social media for funds to support her cancer treatment.

Nigerians responded by donating over N30 million within days.

The controversy began after Aunty Esther rejected a blood transfusion recommended by doctors as part of her treatment plan, explaining that the decision was based on her beliefs as a Jehovah’s Witness.

After news broke on Saturday, December 27, of Aunty Esther's demise, Monye, an ally of presidential hopeful Peter Obi, wrote on his verified X handle:

"May her soul rest in peace."

Aunty Esther's death: Nigerians react

In the same vein, many Nigerians on X shared their thoughts on Aunty Esther's exit, with many still questioning why the deceased would refuse a transfusion. Aunty Esther is currently trending on X.

@Bigfendi4l commented:

"Aunty Esther has allegedly passed away. Yet again another soul is lost because we choose religious beliefs over common sense. Sincere condolences to her family and friends."

Deji Adesogan said:

"Sad to hear that Aunty Esther died after a long battle with breast cancer. The end of an era."

@bod_repuplic tweeted:

"One thing I know and believe is that religion has and will continue to do more harm than good in our society. Aunty Esther was full of life back then. Forever in our hearts."

Olufunmilayo Ogunsanya wrote:

"Religious extremism kills.

"The story of Aunty Esther and her very avoidable death is really saddening, really painful and really tragic.

"Some of us raised an alarm. Many of us screamed and shouted.

"This young woman had breast cancer which was suspected early but quite ignorantly decided to turn down the scientifically proven treatment options that will have saved her life due to a twisted teaching from a religious gang."

He continued:

"We kept saying to those closest to her to please appeal to her to ensure she gets professional medical care, including blood transfusion. First she turned down hospitals and was drinking some dirty roadside herbs in the name of “traditional care” for too long. This made the breast cancer go untreated and get worse to the point where it started to spread into her armpit and other body parts/organs. Then, when she eventually agreed to go to the hospital, she was found to have too low blood levels needing a blood transfusion, and she also turned it down due to indoctrinated religious beliefs."

Ogunsanya added:

"We raised an alarm here about refusing the very needed blood transfusion, but may loud ignorant uninformed idiots here downplayed it and said she could have “alternatives” even when it was clear her situation was so dire and a “blood alternative” would not have done the job to replace the low blood levels as quickly as needed to optimise her for the other life-saving treatments she needed.

"Her cancer had spread so far and so fast that she didn’t have the luxury of time for the nonsense of “blood alternatives” which her religious cult recommended. And the report was that she was threatened with excommunication if she ever recieved the blood transfusion that will have significantly helped to save her life. The willingness to ostracise a dying woman if she received blood transfusion is exactly how you know a death cult for what it is. This young lady was diagnosed with breast cancer.

"If diagnosed early, as it was for her, it can be treated, it could have been treated and the person doesn’t have to die. Aunty Esther didn’t need to die. Aunty Esther didn’t have to die. Extremist ignorant religious indoctrination caused her to turn down professional medical care and this led to her avoidable untimely unnecessary death. And I hope we can all learn a vital lesson here: Religious extremist beliefs kill."

