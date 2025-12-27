A Nigerian man in the US Army has gotten many people talking with a fresh post he made on his page about terrorists

Hours after the deadly strike that targeted an ISIS base in the state, he sent a message to the terrorists about what they should not do

His message has gone viral on social media, with many people asking questions about what he said to the terrorists

A US soldier has grabbed attention after he sent a message to terrorists in Sokoto state several hours after the US president, Donald Trump, confirmed an attack on their base in the state.

Before his message to the terrorists, the individual had made several statements on his social media page, including one where he spoke about Trump’s approval for the US military to strike the base. Hours later, the incident was reported in the news.

US soldier sends warning to Sokoto terrorists

Amid the continued reactions of Nigerians to the deadly strike, the individual went on to share a direct message to the terrorists.

Taking to his page, @Horiyourme informed the terrorists in Sokoto that eyes were on them and urged them not to relocate to another state.

His statement:

“Sokoto!!!! Terrorists.. Don’t change state. Eyes are on you.”

People who came across his post shared their thoughts in the comments section.

Reactions as soldier warns terrorists

@AjayiMi94576115 stated:

"Every step should be watched now. God bless Nigeria -America."

@iam_Klarry shared:

"Enough of killing innocent people."

@CassieTheBilli1 wrote:

"Make dem go receive their “virg.ins” for their “heaven."

@kori_babatorpe stressed:

"Mop up for those that will be scrambling, boots on ground will be clearing and forwarding them."

@JinaduMoshood added:

"I no wan hear say America mistakenly bombed Nnamdi Kanu in Sokoto."

@BabblingKiddo shared:

"Make dem change, na today. Dem wan deceive drones? God punish them. May terrorism stink so bad to their enablers and profiteers that they become terrified of enabling terrorism just as their victims are terrified and more."

@certified_milly stressed:

"But I think say dem promise dem 7 virgi.ns mumu people shey una no wan die again? See how una dey f.uck una own child Northerners? Shey no shame una still marry una pikin."

@UsherRaymon1 shared:

"Anywhere they go, they would be eliminated."

@De_web3queen noted:

"So they run to Sokoto? See smartness but they won't escape USA Amry."

@arishahillz said:

"Finish them show no mercy..... Send them to their 72 virg.ins."

