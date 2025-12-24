A young man who had served his Igbo master in business received N10 million and a shop as settlement from his boss

What he did after getting the settlement sparked mixed reactions, as many discussed the Igbo model of business

Some also compared the business model to schooling in Nigeria, generating conversations about the mode of wealth creation

The story of a young man who got N10million as his settlement after serving his master in business got people talking.

An X user, @bigbrovar, shared the story and opened up about what the young man did after he served his Igbo master and got N10million and a fully-stocked shop.

A man reacts as his Igbo master settles him in business. Photo: Badru Katumba, Joseph Egabor

According to the story, the young man reciprocated his master’s move by bringing a boy from the village and setting him up also.

The X user, @bigbrovar shared the story while reacting to how masters settle their boys who learn business from them.

He said in the X post:

“Personally, I witnessed something similar in Abuja when I used to work as an IT manager back in 2008. I got all my accessories from a store through a young computer sales boy.

“By 2016, the boy told me he now had his own shop in same plaza. His oga settled him with 10 million naira and got him a shop, fully stocked.

“Here is the kicker. He brought his brother from the village to run the same business with him, and his brother became his sales boy. This allowed him to go out and hustle for more clients.

“By 2024, his own boy also became independent, and he settled him in a nearby plaza. The original boy from 2008, now a man, has grown financially wealthy. The last time I was at his shop, I was informed that he had gone to China for business deals. He now owns a house in Abuja.

“I learned that most of the major computer accessories sellers in Abuja were settled by one man, and it was one of the businesses that helped set up the original boy.”

See the post below:

Man’s apprenticeship story sparks reactions

@hispri0rity said:

"Meanwhile, someone studied a 5 yr course + ASUU strikes and has nothing to his name. Education is good, but in Nigeria, if I were a man, I’d choose skills & business first. You can always do open university later. Nothing builds wealth like the Igbo apprenticeship system."

@the_onbeatable said:

"A whole lot of things needs to be studied about this tribe and learnt about this tribe. But will the hate and pride from the Nigerian establishment allow them?"

@Tosyn_Hunt said:

"Igbo business model is the best. Some young guys I know at Ladipo and Alaba market then are now big boys who now have many boys working under them. The govt of Nigeria is so useless to work something around that model. The North is about banditry while my Yorùbá be Agbéró."

@cvickright said:

"Hate won't let the Govt know how they can come in, this can truly create billionaires who would even be exported to other countries to recreate this while she benefits a lot of FX. But no, hatred won't let them."

@chuxpassport said:

"You're talking about Ethel Ventures. He made most of the Big Computer guys in Abuja."

