While many filling stations have been confirmed to be selling fuel at the rate of N739 per liter in accordance with Dangote’s price, a few are said not to be doing so.

Dangote had also, in a recent statement, urged the public to report any fuel stations that sell fuel above the rate of N739 per liter.

Man reports fuel overpricing at MRS

After his statement, a young man spoke about a filling station and shared what he observed.

The man, @RAD_IB_UMAR, took to his media page to tag the Dangote Group and shared what he saw at a filling station.

In his statement, he mentioned the state where he saw this and the name of the filling station.

He said:

"Dear @DangoteGroup, MRS Yauri, Kebbi State is selling at N850 per liter."

After revealing this, he urged the Dangote Group to take immediate action.

He continued:

"Please kindly look into it and take necessary actions. Thank you."

Reactions as man reports MRS to Dangote

@geedayyy said:

"Please why is MRS petrol stations in AJAH still selling for N820.00 per litre as at this morning. Please what must be the issue. Thanks."

@Sir_Inyang stressed:

"A December without fuel scarcity in Nigeria. Perhaps, Nigerians need the God of Dangote in other sectors too, incuding power sector, in steel, water resources, even in governance including all positions in the House of Rep, Senate and the presidency."

@daishkawa added:

"I bought full thank yesterday just to say thank you to Alhaji Dangote... If I have the foundation account I will pay N30,000 on behalf of my 3 kids to thank Alhaji for all you do for Nigeria."

@pasadinamuhnk said:

"Open up more MRS gas stations all over the country & take over the supply chain once & for all."

@shagabo noted:

"MRS Gidan-Mangoro/Orozo in the FCT is still selling at N940/ltr as at 7:30pm 19th Dec 2025. In fact, I haven't seen any MRS Station in the FCT selling less than N900/ltr as at yesterday."

@LovedCarefully stated:

"Anyone that has bought from any MRS station should comment here. The stations reflect the new price BUT THEY ARE NOT SELLING. Happy to know anyone who has bought, especially in Lagos."

@NiF88631139 said:

"How do you enforce this 739 price? In Abule Egba, Agege, Sango Ota, Abeokuta road, all the MRS petrol stations are selling aboit 739. Some are even selling 799 per litre sef. Till yesterday."

Man reports stations selling fuel above 739

