A Nigerian lady has released a video online showing GehGeh's new house after she recently passed the mansion

This came after GehGeh claimed that his mansion was burnt, sparking concerns and reactions from many people

The lady who boarded a motorcycle filmed GehGeh's house and also shared where it is located in Delta State

A lady, @abigail.nice36, has reacted to widespread rumours that the newly built mansion of content creator Emmanuel Obruste, popularly known as GehGeh, caught fire.

The rumour, reportedly started by GehGeh, got many concerned for him.

GehGeh: Rare video of content creator's house

In a TikTok video, the lady passed by GehGeh's house while on a bike to show netizens that it is still very much intact and was never burnt.

"Na this house na him burn? Nigerians, make una see GehGeh house. E no burn o," she stated.

At the time of this report, her video of GehGeh's house had garnered over two million views on TikTok, with many wondering why the content creator built a house in a secluded location.

In the comment section, the lady disclosed that GehGeh's house is in Uwheru in Delta State.

Watch her video below:

Geh Geh's house location stirs reactions

PreciousD thrift home said:

"Those of you saying the house is in a forest just wait for 2 years and see how the area will develop."

️Lastmoni said:

"Now can we all agree that Gehgeh defeat Saidaboj ? Gehgeh bought benz and built a mansion whilst saidaboj couldn't even pay Portable for a feature."

NLXN🇳🇬LONDYN said:

"Brah go build house in the middle of nowhere, the house go dey lonely ohh. Lonely at the top."

Edozieeeeee said:

"Why em go build house for inside FOREST, na shrine em want use the house do?"

Eriga Ukane said:

"Building a house of almost 100m on a land that doesn't worth up to 10m is financial mistake."

Trade with Daniel said:

"Omo na for forest he Dey live."

smilegodlaedlivin said:

"Any person that is planning bad against this gentleman Gheghe may almighty God judge that person."

WAZILO 042💨 said:

"Anybody that went to confirm if Gheghe house burn 🔥 or not, na the main witches and wizard. Because we believe in Ai for this side, Gheghe confuse them the more."

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that GehGeh had escaped a mob during his visit to the market.

Man shares video of GehGeh's house

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that an eyewitness had shared a video of GehGeh's house after he claimed that it had been burnt.

This debunked an earlier claim by GehGeh on his Instagram page that the property had been destroyed by fire. The clip, which circulated on social media, showed the exterior of the building appearing intact and exquisite, contradicting reports that had gained attention earlier.

In a new video reposted on Instagram by a user @Stanley Aaron, an eyewitness captured himself standing outside the compound in the early hours of the day.

