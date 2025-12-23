A Nigerian man has shared a video on social media after visiting the house of popular internet personality GehGeh

In the video, he debunked the content creator's earlier claim that his newly built mansion had been burnt down

The young man captured an early-morning scene showing the house, which was still in standard condition

A Nigerian man has released a video showing the residence of popular internet personality GehGeh.

This debunked an earlier claim by GehGeh on his Instagram page that the property had been destroyed by fire.

Man visits GehGeh's residence, debunks claims about his house getting burnt. Photo credit: @Stanley Aaron/Instagram.

Source: Instagram

Man says GehGeh's house wasn't burnt

The clip, which circulated on social media, showed the exterior of the building appearing intact and exquisite, contradicting reports that had gained attention earlier.

In a new video reposted on Instagram by a user @Stanley Aaron, an eyewitness captured himself standing outside the compound in the early hours of the day.

He filmed the structure from different angles, emphasising that the mansion was still in good condition.

His intention was to counter the viral narrative that the house had been burnt down, a claim that many social media users had accepted without verification.

According to the man, the visit took place in the morning, allowing him perform a clear tour of the building’s state.

Man debunks viral reports about GehGeh's house getting burnt. Photo credit: @Stanley Aaron/Instagram.

Source: Instagram

He focused on the walls, roof and surrounding environment, all of which showed no visible signs of fire damage.

The video hinted that the house was still in good condition, with no evidence of smoke stains, structural collapse or other indicators typically associated with a recent fire incident.

He captioned the post:

"Don't believe everything you see on social media. See house wey them say e burn. See am. Na the house be this. See am. Gehgeh house burn. For the whole of social media, e don burn. But for real life, see the house here. See the house nothing do am. Nothing do the house. Make I zoom am. Na early morning view be this."

The controversy began from an earlier post by GehGeh, who had shared a photo of a burnt building while lamenting the cruelty of people.

That post led to massive sympathy and reactions online, with many assuming the photo was real.

However, the subsequent video of an eyewitness raised doubts about the authenticity of the earlier photo shared by GehGeh.

Reactions as Nigerians speak about GehGeh's house

Nigerians reacted massively in the comments section.

@I'll be back said:

"Oga you dey lie I see geh geh house just now no dey lie you dey fine like."

@Ariduñu01 said:

"Not only poor people dey vex, sometime u reach people dey envy una self trying to bring who is coming up to ur standard down."

@MOJERE_AANU said:

"Na lie joor. I am just coming from some page now I saw it clearly nothing do hin house ooo. Na AI abeg."

@World Aje money said:

"Even me self were i never do my own finish self this matter dey do me like my head dey hot."

@kellyfundzlivinglarge said:

"Oga he no burn ooooo, see the front yard is cleared and the burnt picture front yard are still full of stuff and dirt at the front. OMO AI too good ooo."

@D_STARBOY_01 added:

"2025 no be good luck for some ppl grhh geh house burn down his account was banned cartefe was banned temporarily on twitch peller been won kill in self toklex account was banned may nothing like dis happen to ppl next year in Jesus name."

See the post below:

Nigerian man rejects GehGeh's classes

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a young Nigerian man turned down the viral online classes of influencers GehGeh and SaidaBoj.

He jokingly pledged his commitment to Kanayo O. Kanayo if the actor ever starts his own academy.

Source: Legit.ng