A Nigerian journalist got many people talking on social media after sharing his observation about the Super Eagles

He saw a post on X and reacted by pointing out something he noticed about the jersey worn by the Nigerian team

He mentioned that the jersey was worn before the match and said something about it, which several others reacted to

A Nigerian journalist has pointed out something in a photo showing Super Eagles players ahead of their match with the Tanzania team.

The young man took to his social media page to share his observation, which immediately caught the attention of many.

Journalist reacts to Super Eagles’ retro jersey before Tanzania clash. Photo Source: Twitter/Buchi_Laba/NGSuperEagles

Source: Twitter

Journalist reacts to Super Eagles’ jersey

The official handle of the Super Eagles, @NGSuperEagles, had made a post on X (formerly Twitter) that included a few photos showing some Nigerian players wearing a rare jersey ahead of their football match.

Coming across the post on X, a journalist identified as @Buchi_Laba commented on the jersey, pointing out that it looked perfect.

Journalist applauds creative jersey design of Super Eagles. Photo Source: Twitter/Buchi_Laba/NGSuperEagles

Source: Twitter

He said in his post:

"The person that came up with this concept of the Super Eagles players wearing this Retro Jersey before the match should be getting a heavy, heavy promotion!! It’s PERFECTTTTTTTTTT!"

Many individuals who also saw what he was talking about agreed with him.

Reactions as journalist speaks about Super Eagles’ jersey

@iAmPODii said:

"Very perfect actually. It looks sooooo dope!"

@_Tchord noted:

"Honestly, it gave me goosebumps."

@OOmogbadebo shared:

"No be lie .. the jersey fine."

@FlorenceFe59658 stressed:

"Makes Perfect Sense. The Nigeria spirit in that jersey is everything. Go Super Eagles!!!"

@iam_chinecherem added:

"An opportunity to give Nigerians the best bragging right this Christmas. Make Una no shame us."

@abuagoody stressed:

"This kit should have been the official kit for the Super Eagles. A recreation of the 1996 Atalanta Olympics."

@endowedsheezy noted:

"Omo!!! We for drip next year ooo but we fumbled our chances of qualifying for the World Cup"

@mr_jacamani said:

"You guys will lose 3-0 bet with me... after the loss I will tell everyone the flaw in the team and the call up. See you at the end of the game."

@jayjag_z stressed:

"You go see them you go think say na prime Real Madrid. Ori ekute them no sabi play."

@JussyPablo noted:

"Why not use this jersey for the match instead of that ugly local camouflage green and black?"

@Smithy2472 said:

"It so amazing seeing the super eagles in this amazing jerseys. There's something unique about this jersey."

Read the post below:

In a similar story, Legit.ng reported that Super Eagles coach Eric Chelle has given Victor Osimhen two key roles ahead of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Morocco.

Benjamin Fredrick to miss AFCON 2025

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that Super Eagles player Calvin Bassey is excited for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Morocco.

He is sad that Benjamin Fredrick will miss the tournament because of a knee injury. Bassey said Fredrick would have been a big star and wished him a fast recovery.

Source: Legit.ng