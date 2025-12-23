A Nigerian employer got many people talking on social media after he shared how he handled his employees’ holiday requests

He mentioned that seven of his employees came to him asking for a holiday, but he quickly came up with a smart plan

He revealed what he did, which made his employees immediately change their minds and decide not to go on holiday

A businessman outsmarted his workers who came to him to request a Christmas holiday, as he came up with a plan that influenced their decision.

The individual shared this in a post on his X page, and several people have since shared their thoughts online about what he did.

Businessman outsmarts workers with Christmas plan

He mentioned that seven of his workers came to him to request a holiday for Christmas.

However, he suggested something to them that made them all stay.

In his words, @bossolamilekan1 explained that he quickly told them what would happen to anyone who chose to stay instead of actually going home for the holiday.

He said:

"My workers came to me to request for holiday, like seven of them said they want to go home."

Speaking about the plan he came up with, he added:

"I came up with a quick plan that anyone that will be here for Christmas and New Year with me on the farm will be receiving double salary for this month. Guess where we all will be celebrating Christmas and New Year."

His last statement suggested that they all agreed to stay instead of going on holiday after the boss shared his plan with them.

In a follow-up tweet on his page, he reacted to some comments he read online.

He said:

"Twitter people said I'm not a good boss for paying extra salary to my workers that chose to stay on the farm on Christmas and New Year to work with me. Imagine leaving all these whole birds for me to handle."

Reactions as man makes workers skip holiday

@Blessyon30 wrote:

"But you didn’t say they can’t go na who wan go make he go who wan stay go receive double salary. It was a simple choice."

@khykheloormuur shared:

"Lmaoo, the way these mfs make noise for no da.mn reason ehn, come think of when they are hungry. Who will pick all those eggs? Pay no mind to them jor."

@IamIzuken added:

"Truth must be told! You can't justify that with this. How you managed it was poor. You can still share it among them...these group will travel for Christmas while the other group will travel for New year. You can still double their salary without forcing them to stay with.."

@ceonigeria_ stressed:

"Another thoughtful hiring plan would be to strategically employ Muslim and Christian workers. So in situations like this, they are able to alternate in between and cover for each others shifts. Well done and great work on your farm. Solid tax free business!"

@Tope_Orus noted:

"You can just divide them.. I did something like this during my School Summer holiday. I gave some teachers a week holiday, afternoon they resume the next set also went. Because if they they don't rest it will still affect your work and they might break down. Welldone sir."

@0748a41c33114c0 said:

"Am not supporting workers who know that' there's some work to be down during Xmas or Easter holidays and leave the work at least your boss knows that he needs to pay extra money charges for staying back during the period. That's what I normally do when I was working with my boss."

