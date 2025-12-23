A young Nigerian lady is getting attention on social media after traveling to Kaduna for Christmas

She shared online that her mother’s friend gave her a small gift for Christmas because of her visit

The lady said she felt unhappy about the gift because she is grown up and owns an expensive phone

A young lady vented her frustration online after her mum’s friend gave her what she described as a small amount of money as a Christmas gift after she travelled to Kaduna for the holidays.

The lady expressed her displeasure online as she mentioned that she is a big girl while reacting to the amount she was offered by her mum’s friend.

Lady complains about Christmas gift

Her statement, especially how she referred to herself as a big girl, caught the attention of many social media users.

The lady, @Koniodan, got many people talking with her story as she revealed that she was given just ₦3,000 by her mum’s old friend, despite being a big girl who uses a big phone, an iPhone 16.

Speaking about what happened in Kaduna during the Christmas visit, she said:

"I travelled home for Christmas (Kaduna). One of my mum’s old friends who has known me since primary school visited and gave me ₦3k."

She also mentioned what her mum’s friend said while giving her the money, adding:

"She said, ‘Merry Christmas.’ At my big age. Me wey dey use iPhone 16. Big girl like me."

Reactions as lady complains online

@peterEmman54595 noted:

"Abi you no dey chop for Lagos wey you dey ? May be she see suffer for your body that's why she give you the money. All thanks to big mommy sha."

@Olah19619561 added:

"People who display ingratitude as a joke should not be amused when they're later called ingrates in real life. People who only show gratitude towards grand gestures & belittle thoughtful gifts don't deserve the good things in life."

@MrGhata stressed:

"She just reminded you that no matter how big you can be, she will still give you happy Christmas like she use to when you are a kid. Just say thank you or send it to me if it's too small for you.."

@nne2love shared:

"That's so thoughtful of your mum's friend it is the thought that counts."

@adogogee wrote:

"Na from a place of love. No look the money look the love and effort. My uncle came to my house gave me five naira bundle. I was so happy because i know him. Man was so happy how excited I was. I loved that he was happy."

@OmeizaU noted:

"When I went home last year, an old neighbor gave me 2k. In fact I was the one that asked her for it. I collected it and ran off like a kid. She was very happy and it made my old dad laugh hard. I will still collect if I go this year by God's grace"

@kokomababe said:

"Wait o I thought you were grateful for it o and I was defending you on Instagram because I thought they didn't comprehend your tweet."

