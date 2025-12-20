A farm owner has disclosed that his workers would not be going for Christmas and New Year's Day breaks, courtesy of a quick plan he came up with

According to the man, about seven of his workers approached him, requesting to go home for the Christmas holiday

Without hesitation, he made an offer that his workers could not refuse, and his story has triggered reactions online

A farm owner, @bossolamilekan1, has narrated how he got his workers to stay back for the holidays and work with him on his farm.

In a viral tweet on X, he said that about seven of his workers met him, seeking to go home for the holiday.

A farmer shares how he got his workers to cancel their holidays. Stock photos for illustration purposes only. Photo Credit: JackF

Source: Getty Images

Farm owner shares his quick plan

@bossolamilekan1 said he quickly came up with an offer, which his workers could not refuse.

He promised to pay double salary for any worker who would work with him on the farm during Christmas and New Year's Day. He tweeted:

"My workers came to me to request for holiday, like 7 of them said they want to go home,I came up with a quick plan that anyone that will be here for Christmas and new year with me on the farm will be receiving double salary for this month,guess where we all will be celebrating Christmas and new year."

A farmer offers his workers double their salaries to entice them. Stock photo for illustration purposes only. Photo Credit: Wirestock

Source: Getty Images

See his tweet below:

Boss' gesture triggers reactions online

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the man's gesture below:

@AirlornMent said:

"Then there’s me who gave mine rice & oil yesterday (yes even the Muslims!) This monday scheduling half of their salary values to be paid at midnight as 13th month (I really hope the bank can pull this off) Closing for the year too abeg. 29th we pay this months regular wages."

@beingblesssed said:

"They definitely wanted to celebrate the holidays with their loved ones and now you are depriving them from doing so by using money at a tool to hold them back… I’m so sure some of them haven’t seen their loved ones in years."

@Dayo_AFC said:

"Let them spend that little time with their families… Capitalism no pass this."

@JacobIscariot said:

"13th month payment is a normal thing, except you actually want to triple their salary."

@Troyzbeatoffic1 said:

"Na to just buy drinks carry one goat slaughter enter garden collect fresh spices to garnish the barbecue then new year repeat but with fat chicken barbecue and pepper soup."

@Adeyemi9A said:

"You did good as a well considerate farm Owner, most farms are always short staffed during festive season, it's harder to keep staffs on the farm cuz they mostly resign towards the end of the year, if 7 of them are granted to leave , be sure at least 5 won't return by next yr."

@Web343133257117 said:

"Good for the business but mentally it’s wrecking, structure your business in a way people can spend time with their loved ones in times like this, poverty really do take away your freedom of choice, May we all be financially free in 2026."

@sojmiqel said:

"Anyone working on public holidays should be paid double its how it is everywhere else and it’s voluntary to work on PH. Kudos to you for compensating them."

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a man had shown what his company gave him as a December package.

Canada-based man displays his December package

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a man had displayed the December package his Canadian employer gave him.

According to the man, when the HR called him, he thought he would receive a big Christmas bonus, but was disappointed.

Instead of a big Christmas bonus, the man was given an appreciation letter and two candles. The man noted that he kept a perfect attendance record for the year. He made a video showing the items and the letter in an envelope.

Source: Legit.ng