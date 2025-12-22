A Nigerian mother in Canada shared why she left her marriage despite welcoming four children with her husband.

Many netizens reacted as she mentioned her husband’s action that led to the marriage crash, sparking mixed reactions

She also opened up about how long she had separated from her husband and how people questioned her decision

A Nigerian woman in Canada has opened up about her decision to leave her marriage.

The mother of four announced her marriage crash, revealing how her husband reacted after the marriage crashed.

Source: TikTok

Identified on Facebook as Ada Igbo, the woman shared why leaving her kids with her husband was not an option.

She said in her Facebook post:

“January 4th makes it one full year since I left my marriage with my children. And ever since, people keep saying:

“You shouldn’t be taking care of those kids alone.”

“Their father should be providing.”

“Why didn’t you leave them with him?”

“Why don’t you send them back to Nigeria?”

“Let’s remove one thing immediately: leaving my children with their father is not an option. So let’s scrap that. Yes, their father should be providing. I agree.

“That’s why I wrote him a letter asking for financial support. He read it. He ignored it. He said nothing. His family said nothing. Till today, silence.

“So now I want to genuinely ask those who keep talking: Since I “shouldn’t carry the burden alone,” what exactly should I do? Drop my children on the main road and go and live my life? Hand them over to someone who has chosen to be absent? Return them to a situation I left to protect them?

“People talk like single parenting is a choice I woke up and made for fun. As if I didn’t first try communication. As if responsibility can be forced on a man who has decided to be mute.

“This is a sincere question: How do you make a man who has chosen to be a deadbeat suddenly become involved in his children’s lives? Because from where I’m standing, I didn’t choose to do this alone.

“I was left with no other safe option. And until someone gives me a realistic answer, I will continue choosing my children over people’s opinions. It’s 4days to Christmas and I decided to scream out hopefully I get help.”

In the comments, she opened up about one of the reasons she left him.

She said:

“A lot went wrong. A whole lot. But the highlight of it was he IMPREGNATED my MAID.”

See her response below:

Source: Facebook

Reactions as mother of 4 ends marriage

Omoze Edadagbon

And they are all boys ooo. Some Men don't always have an emotional connection towards their children after a separation from their mother

Nwada Okosisi Nasaokwu

Ok, his mindset is "they'll grow and come back to him" I laugh in Greek. When you have decided to be an absentee remain on that Lane oo chineke akpoo gi oku!

Rachael Chijiago

Hmmmm, some umu Nwoke sef! Let him wake up from his slumber ooo!

