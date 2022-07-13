Charlie Chang was rejected 15 times from medical school but went on to create a side hustle that brings in six figures every month

Chang said he began to post on social media like YouTube, TikTok and Instagram and gained traction during COVID-19

He said his regular postings on social media attracted the attention of some brands who gave him a deal

In 2014, Charlie Chang was fresh out of school and was thinking to himself that he had his life all planned out. He wanted to go to medical school, get a good-paying job as a doctor and make his parents proud.

It did not turn out as he expected. Chang told CNBC that he realised he hated blood and needles and was turned down from more than 15 medical schools. His parents were disappointed.

Chang started a side hustle posting videos on social media Credit: Charlie Chang

Source: Getty Images

In five years, Chang took on tutoring as a side business, did some modelling and started a drop shipping business and even had a stint working as a real estate agent. But he never got anything that earned him a consistent income.

Massive income creating just content

After several attempts, he finally found something that worked. He started posting financial advice on YouTube, Instagram and TikTok.

Last year, his content creation business earned him N630 million in revenue and his mother stopped sending him job listings.

The content creator said he has been posting on YouTube since 2006, but the content was varied and inconsistent. So, he decided to focus on the topic that he was most passionate about.

Growing up in a frugal family, he was interested in coming up with methods to be smarter about making, saving and investing. In 2018, he created a YouTube Channel dedicated solely to financial advice. He posted almost on a daily basis and also on Instagram and TikTok.

How it all started

Chang said his first videos got about a dozen views, half of which were from his mother while he was still earning half of his money from odd jobs and side businesses.

In April 2020, a month after COVID-19 was officially declared a pandemic, he noticed an increase in interest in stimulus and palliative-related content.

That month, Chang said, he posted about 20 YouTube videos about stimulus and relief efforts. One of his videos went viral and earned him about $10,078 in ad revenue and 30,300 new subscribers.

In May, he posted 19 videos and earned $15,791 in ad revenue and landed his first sponsorship deal with Foundr, an online education firm. He was paid $250 per TikTok video post.

He continued experimenting with different video content to know what was most effective in growing his audience and attracting interest from brands.

Deals, deals, deals

By November 2020, after getting another partnership deal and reaching a 200,000 subscriber base, he decided to launch his first online course, teaching people how to start their own YouTube Channels.

He added affiliate marketing to his income streams. He made $86,000 in January last year and went on to average about $15,000 per month in 2021.

Chang said to date, he has about 650,000 followers on YouTube and has made about $197,700 monthly via five income channels, most of which create passive income. He made $245,000 in a month.

Chang stated that what he loves about the business is that he can choose when and where to work, working zero hours on some days and on other days he will put in 12 hours and average 35 hours weekly.

