After as many as 38 rejections, a persistent Nigerian lady named Esther Oladimeji has finally landed a job with an international company.

According to her, she sent out many applications only for them to fail in getting her a job. She however did not give up or stop trying.

Esther said she was rejected many times before she landed the job. Photo credit: LinkedIn/Esther Oladimeji.

Job offer after 38 rejections

Sharing her story on LinkedIn, Esther said she decided to change her strategy to be able to land the job of her dreams.

She said she started working as a freelancer and stayed on it for 8 months before luck smiled her way.

Her words:

"I’ve received 38 job rejection emails in total. Yes, I counted. Did I feel bad? YES. Did it stop me? NO. I changed my strategy and began freelancing. Within 8 months of working as a freelancer.

"I had the opportunity to work with several international brands, working on various projects and jobs allowed me to grow. I landed an international job offer.

"I'm not sure who needs to hear this. Those rejections could simply be a wake-up call to shift your focus or strategy."

LinkedIn users react

Paul Wilson said:

"And I agree, when you've been doing something over and over again, and you've been getting the same results, it's time to change strategy. “Only a mad man keeps doing the same thing, expecting different results.” - a wise person said."

Chidiebere Ama commented:

"Your last line does hit well. Most times we feel the rejections we receive defines us or our abilities. And as a result we let ourselves drown in depression and frustration. But it shouldn't be so."

