A Nigerian lady living in the United Kingdom opened up about the relationship experience that had her surprised.

She mentioned how she almost dated a married man, opening up about how she found out that her 'talking stage' was married.

In a TikTok video by @miz_fey, the Nigerian lady stated that the man asked her to be his girlfriend just after two weeks of talking online and meeting for the first time.

She stated that she found out he was married after coming across his wife's page on TikTok.

The lady captioned the video:

"How I almost dated a married man. I'm still in shock."

Reactions trail lady's relationship experience in UK

@princess Florence said:

"I tell them I have a child and immediately dey open up that Dey are married dat d wife is not good to dem."

@lifeofatiredgirl said:

"Tell his wife!"

@Bee Special said:

"wait o. this is my EXACT story. I was scrolling too and saw a house that looked like his , I scroll more and she had a baby, he also was on her page but his face doesn't show etc but you can see the car and house. wow this is too familiar."

@precious said:

"Me wey my friend husband Dey ask me out and he no sabi say I be him wife friend for this UK. I just tell ham say mummy lagbaja nko . He shocked oo."

@Fungai said:

"if one wants to know if he is a married man post him on Facebook and say my man you will know the truth."

@icha.kavons said:

"Maybe he was just baby sitting his brothers wife ohhh."

@Gravastar Jeennius said:

"What's wrong with dating a married man. Being married is equal to being happy. He was likely building the relationship so when he lives both of you will live happily ever after..."

@Lion said:

"I tell women a lot players have mastered what you guys want, imagine cutting pieces of things he likes about you. But sincere people that are real would be labelled not romantic and unintentional. By the way I also slept too early that’s why I am commenting at 1:53."

