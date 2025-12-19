A man has been praised by Nigerians on social media for his generosity towards his community during the Christmas festive period

A video trending on TikTok shows that the man provided many cows, bags of rice for his community in the spirit of Christmas

The video shows the day community members gathered at the town hall to receive the goodies from the generous man

A Nigerian man's generosity has earned him praise and admiration from social media users.

The man provided a lot of goodies for his community to enable the less privileged to celebrate Christmas like others.

Chief Dr Lawrence Emerayo distributed bags of rice and cows to his community members. Photo credit: TikTok/@lawrence.emareyo.

Source: TikTok

In a video he posted, the man, Chief Dr Lawrence.Emareyo said he is always delighted to be with his community and to give back during Christmas.

He said:

"Today I gave back to my Oteri community as I have always done for many years now and is a thing of a joy to me because, if I am complaining of hard times I wonder what the people out there will be complaining. With this thought I had to give back from the little I have."

The heartwarming video shows that he gave his people many live cows and bags bags of rice.

Members of his community gathered at the town hall where a ceremony was held for the food distribution.

Chief Dr Lawrence Emereayo gathered his community members and shared Christmas food items. Photo credit: TikTok/@lawrence.emareyo.

Source: TikTok

Reactions as man shares food in his community

@cordeliachinasait said:

"Please extend your kind gesture to me Sir. I need a bag of rice for me and my daughter. I'm a young widow."

@Vicky said:

"This man is really underrated on this app o."

@everythingshine15 said:

"Una Davido and wizkid nor fit do this one o."

@pearl56865 said:

"See my Urhobo brother God bless you oo me na just 30k I need oooo Migwo sir."

@MUM TWINS said:

"Na e one person go say if chief come my way make I nor marry,God bless you sir."

@PRINTING SERVICES IN LAGOS said:

"Thank you for this sir, I believe soon I will also do this for my own community."

@Odogwu Elvis said:

"Omo see waiting politicians nor fit do nai one single man dy do omo may almighty God continue to bless you boss."

@Eguono Loveth said:

"God will always bless the works of ur hand."

@V.Company0901 said:

"Delta always come first thanks man make God perfect you long life and prosperity more love."

@FIRSTSON said:

"Thank you for this sir, I believe soon I will also do this for my own community."

@Big Chels said:

"Government no fit do this kind thing walai. God bless you continuously."

@chizzy diamond said:

"Thank you for this, God bless you and your family sir."

Source: Legit.ng