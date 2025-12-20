A United States soldier has criticised Nigeria's president, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, for not taking appropriate reactive actions after President Donald Trump's threats weeks ago

This came after the US president added Nigeria to the list of countries placed on partial travel bans ahead of 2026

The military personnel said the ban is always the first step, and suggested the next move the US government would make regarding Nigeria

A US soldier, @Horiyourme, has sent a message to Nigeria after Trump added the country to the list of countries handed partial travel restrictions.

In a viral tweet on X, the soldier used cuss words against President Tinubu, accusing him of doing nothing when Trump earlier threatened military action in Nigeria.

US soldier's message to Nigeria

According to the soldier, instead of addressing Trump's concerns, Tinubu and his security agents allegedly released old videos and went on a media campaign to save face.

The military personnel said the ban on Nigeria was the first step and claimed he was told to inform Nigeria that 'we're still coming.'

He warned that all those terrorising Nigeria would be sent to God. He tweeted:

"The POTUS had warned your president to act right. Instead, the mumu went full-blown propaganda mode and did absolutely nothing.

"All your security agents started releasing old videos and dressing up. Media aides went into full ‘lights, camera, action’ mode. Yet nothing, absolutely nothing, was done about the issues raised.

"Now you’re banned from entering the US. Just so you know, I was asked to tell you this, we’re still coming. The ban is always the first step. All the people terrorizing your country will be sent to God, it's left for him to forgive and forget. Go and verify.”

See the US soldier's tweet below:

Trump: US soldier's message triggers mixed reactions

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the US soldier's message to Nigeria below:

@Venus_flytrap76 said:

"Beginning to think that nothing will happen and it's been all mouth at the end of the day. In fact it appears the threat even made things worse for the poor citizens. At the end of the day it's the citizens that will save themselves from disaster..."

@grandkingz007 said:

"Told them then the world doesn’t operate on their Aboki standards. They will start by asking questions they already know answers to. Watch his mannerisms. If he lies there will be tells & that becomes the baseline. Then they will move to ones they need further clarifications on."

@Sholisea said:

"You people should be coming fast, because we want a sane country too."

@KingSas007 said:

"Does being banned from entering America a big deal ? If not for useless leaders that we have wetin go concern person like me with moving abroad."

@Emmyhimself said:

"You don begin insult again oh If u receive the heat back now you go dey complain like pikin wei dem thief him toy."

@chimsom4_ said:

"But the ban can not affect the people responsible for the problem. It's still the poor masses that are bearing the brunt of it all."

@blacqboi_ said:

"I hope they also banned importation of Goods too and even use of Dollar currency in our market ,I just don't know If they can do that."

How US travel restrictions would affect Nigeria

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported how the US travel restrictions would affect Nigeria and others on the list.

While the measure did not amount to a full entry ban, it introduced significant hurdles for Nigerians seeking to travel, study, or work in the United States.

According to White House, the restrictions were justified by Washington on grounds of national security, immigration enforcement, and concerns about vetting processes.

