A Nigerian lady showed off the money she saved inside nine piggy boxes that she created with different containers

In a viral video, she broke the nine containers and displayed the money she saved from January to December 2025.

People who came across the large sum of money were amazed by her savings and asked her questions about her decision

A Nigerian lady got people talking as she showed off the amount of money she saved inside her piggy banks in 2025.

She stated that she was too disciplined to spend extravagantly, as she broke her piggy banks.

A lady displays the huge amiunt of money she saved. Photo: @chimmy_wills

Source: TikTok

In a TikTok video by @chimmy_wills, the lady used containers of beverages to make her piggy banks by creating small holes on top of them.

She showed off her nine containers and removed the money inside them one after the other.

Her video was captioned:

"POV: You are too disciplined to spend extravagantly."

Watch the TikTok video:

Reactions trail lady's 2025 savings in piggy banks

@UGO said:

"Nne you dy chop so?"

@P said:

"Omo u get self control o."

@Candy said:

"Omo na my savings save me this year o, as I save today, e go save me tomorrow."

@Debbie home of accessories said:

"This is mine I started it 2 weeks ago after paying rent I save 265k this year out of 350k I will come back next year by God grace."

@be_positive307 said:

"Nothing will happen anyways…You will just take it to the bank and they would gladly change it for you."

@pearl_styles and scents said:

Omoh as i dey save the money for morning e dey save me back for evening."

@precious baby 19 said:

"nah measurements of garri you used save this money you don get one rubber of garri am happy for you, everything is mindset."

@BAMZY said:

"Omor people dey try ooo,,, imagine someone saved bunch of this money and he doesn’t touch it."

@Candy said:

"Omo na my savings save me this year o, as I save today, e go save me tomorrow."

A lady who saves with piggy banks shows cash she got for the year 2025. Photo: @chimmy_wills

Source: TikTok

Another lady shared how much she saved inside her piggy bank as she opened it after saving for the whole of 2025.

She shared why she started the savings and added that she started it with her friend, who had already opened hers.

Many reacted after she announced how much she realised and her plans for spending the money she had saved in her box.

In a related story, a Piggyvest customer who didn't touch her interests for a whole year showed the total interest she had.

Lady displays amount Opay credited her for saving

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a businesswoman displayed the amount Opay credited to her account after using the Safebox option for months.

The Opay user, who noted she did not start on time, said she deposited N200 daily to save for a new phone.

As the year ended, Opay credited her with the money plus interest, and the lady could not hide her joy.

Source: Legit.ng