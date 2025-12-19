A Nigerian lady is overjoyed because her ex-boyfriend returned and proposed marriage to her and she accepted

According to the lady who shared her touching story in a viral TikTok video, she broke up with the man in 2019

However, the reconciled in 2025 and they man has proposed to her during a colourful engagement ceremony

Multiple social media reactions trailed the video of a lady who said she is getting married to her ex.

According to the lady who shared the cheering news on TikTok, she had broken up with the man many years ago.

The Nigerian lady has agreed to marry her ex-boyfriend. Photo credit: TikTok/@tees_by_remedy.

In her post, the Tiktoker known as @tees_by_remedy, said she met the man when they were students at the Mooshood Abiola Polytechnic, Abeokuta.

She said their relationship kicked off in 2018 but they later ended things due to an irreconcilable issue.

However, the man has now returned and proposed marriage to her and she said yes.

A video she posted shows the colourful ceremony during which her man popped the question.

Interestingly, the bride-to-be also mentioned that the man she is about to marry happens to be her friend's boyfriend.

She captioned the short clip:

"He finally became mine ❤️ guys. That guy that broke up with me 2019 fast forward to 2025 he is now mine. I said yes to my friend's boyfriend who was also my ex-boyfriend."

Social media users are reacting to the video as they said the two lovers are meant to be together.

A Nigerian lady is set to marry her ex-boyfriend years after breakup. Photo credit: TikTok/@tees_by_remedy.

Watch the video below:

Reactions as lady is set to marry her ex

@Nchedosaid:

"Wait your friend collect am from you and you collect am back ? And you no just collect am back you come possess am .hmmm."

@Governor_merock256 said:

"Abi dat friend of urs was wicked, but you were smart .... you out smarted her. Congrats gal..."

@Sheedahbash collection said:

"I first read the caption like 5 times. Congratulations baby."

@Tdhayor said:

"I don go gossip island come back. Nah content oo guys."

@CHOP&FULL OF ABEOKUTA said:

"Pls bring me back even if na by insults. Congratulations beautiful."

@Precious Thrift Hub said:

"Someone please bring me back🙏even if na insult."

@Slimzy Dee said:

"Omo the caption did we really need it. Anyways congratulations but me I still Dey think of accepting my ex back and someone has already said yes to her ex."

@DaraGlitz said:

"Congratulations. Nobody made the rules of not getting married to your friends ex but I wan hear story abeg 😌im interested."

@Beloved said:

"She broke up with the guy…and he dated her friend and then they came back to date again. I hope this helps."

Source: Legit.ng