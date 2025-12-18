A lady who lives abroad has shared some of the reasons she loves living in Europe and why she won't come home anytime soon

According to the lady, there are so many opportunities in Europe where she lives and it motivate her to stay back and hustle

Also, the lady said life in Europe is so peaceful that she has never experienced any form of theft unlike back home where things can get lost easily

An abroad-based lady has given five reasons why she loves living there and noted she won't be coming back despite challenges.

She acknowledged that she faces challenges abroad where she lives but said the challenges are mixed with opportunities.

The lady said despite challenges, she will not return to her country. Photo credit: TikTok/@yaa_diamond5 and Getty Images/Aaron Foster.

Source: UGC

According to Josephine Nyarko who shared her views in a TikTok post, there are so many opportunities in Europe where she lives.

Josephine said life in Europe is so peaceful and serene. She said she has never experienced theft.

Her words:

"The Safety Is Too Sweet Europe is so safe that sometimes I intentionally leave my laptop in class to test the system. And every time I come back and find it there, I just whisper "God... I'm not going back." Sometimes I forget my phone, panic, run back like a mad person, only to see the phone sitting calmly like, honestly, back home if you drop your phone on the table?Even the shadow will disappear."

Apart from safety, Josephine said the opportunities abroad are enormous such that they motivate her to keep hustling.

She said:

"Opportunities: Abroad will stress you but it will also motivate you.One minute I'm tired and ready to pack my bags, the next minute I see a job posting or scholarship money drop I keep telling myself: "Don't go home yet ooo, your MILLIONAIRE era is loading."It's still loading sha...It's like the money missed the road, but it's coming."

Josephine, who lives in Europe says there are so many opportunities there. Photo credit: TikTok/@yaa_diamond5.

Source: TikTok

Lady shares why she loves Europe

@ninety nine said:

"60 to 70 percent of you income goes back to them indirectly."

@QUEENY540 said:

"Interesting perspective. But is Nigeria really that bad? Because in Ghana we also enjoy this kind of safety. Not every African country is the same."

@KofiPages said:

"I think you’re from Nigeria because am a Ghanaian and have moved back from Germany after 7 years."

@SedamHairs said:

"Well curated, for me it’s the fact that I can wear anything and nobody looks down on me. I can drive any car to anywhere and nobody makes me feel less than a human. The equality is humbling. You naturally just stop raising shoulder on top material things of life and this makes it easy to build real wealth that is not loud. I miss home but love it here too."

Lady shares how much she pays as rent abroad

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian lady who is resident in the UK disclosed the total amount of money she spent in the month of November.

The bill that took the highest chunk of her money was house rent, as she paid N955,000 for the place she lives in.

Altogether, the lady disclosed that she spent N2 million in the month of November, paying her personal bills.

Source: Legit.ng