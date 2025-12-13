A father has shared a hilarious message he received from his nine-year-old daughter on WhatsApp

He posted a screenshot via his official X account, disclosing details of the unexpected message she sent him

However, his post received mixed reactions, with some netizens expressing concerns about a nine-year-old owning a phone

A father was taken aback when he read the message that his nine-year-old daughter sent to him.

He posted the private family moment via his X account, drawing mixed reactions from social media users.

9-year-old girl asks dad to like her WhatsApp status. Photo credit: RatuMofokeng/X.

Source: Twitter

9-year-old girl sends message to dad

Identified on X as @RatuMofokeng, the father uploaded a screenshot that showed the message his daughter had sent him.

It appeared that the nine-year-old child was monitoring his engagement with her online activity.

He explained that the child had questioned why he had not reacted to something she had posted as her status.

"Hi why don't you like my status?" the curious girl asked.

Sharing the chat online, the father expressed his surprise at his daughter 'forcing' him to like her status on WhatsApp.

He said:

"My 9 year old daughter forcing me to like her status’s. Have kids they said."

Reactions trail 9-year-old girl's message to dad

Netizens did not hesitate to share their various opinions in the comments section.

Adrian said:

"You think this is cool but it isn't. A kid should only have a phone they bought themselves."

Nate said:

"Ntate wa tla e etsa taba. A cute moment between you & your kid becoming a social sciences research study, haai!"

Lorraine said:

"Why are the parents so touched? A phone goes beyond social media, its for school & safety, like reaching you when there's a need. There are apps to monitor their activities mos. Side note, your daughter ke bitso wa ngwanaka."

Cyamthanda said:

"My twin nieces are 9yrs old they send me about 50 stickers on whatsapp, and I have to like them or else!!!!!! Then they do 2sec voice notes but I love it hey? I love it so much."

Ramsey said:

"Don't give her phone she's too young bro, don't let her learn from social media teach her at home."

Wara said:

"I dont view statuses and when someone refer to someone status I just view and move without commenting she would be always angry for me yoh."

B47Ance said:

"But honestly why does a 9 year old even have a phone and WhatsApp? At that age they don’t need statuses, likes or online validation. They need to be playing, reading, sleeping early and being bored enough to use their imagination. Phones that early just rush them into adult spaces, adult pressures and nonsense they’re not ready for. There’s nothing a 9 year old urgently needs WhatsApp for that can’t wait until they’re older. Childhood is already short no need to hand it over to the internet."

See the post below:

Lady's chat with daughter trends online

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian lady's hilarious WhatsApp conversation with her father cracked everyone up after it surfaced on X.

The chat showed the indirect method her smart father used in requesting for data from her at different times.

Source: Legit.ng