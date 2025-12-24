A Nigerian lady who travelled home for Christmas shared a video showing how her mother-in-law welcomed her home

In the heartwarming video she posted on TikTok, her mother-in-law started dancing as soon as she saw their car approaching the compound

The old woman's reaction made social media users to concluded that she and her daughter-in-law have excellent rapport

The Christmas and New Year festivities are looking good for a Nigerian lady who has travelled home to be with her family.

The lady shared a video showing the moment she arrived in her husband's family house and she was welcomed with much excitement.

Nigerian lady excited after seeing how her mother-in-law welcomed her home for Christmas.

in the short clip shared by Amaka Ezeobi, her mother-in-law was the centre of attention because of how excited she was to see them.

As soon as the old woman saw their vehicle approaching the compound, she started dancing with joy.

The video is captioned:

"See as my mother-in-law welcome us."

Her excitement has sparked positive reactions from social media users who said the woman loved her daughter-in-law.

Nigerian lady shows how her mother-in-law welcomed her home with a dance.

Watch the video below:

Reactions as lady shares how mother-in-law welcomed her

@Amaka said:

"May you guys return back to hustling ground safe and sound."

@Godleensab said:

"These women they get issue with slippers ? Mine is always going barefoot."

@Vick said:

"To some of us who loves traveling home,but no parent to welcome us again,may God comfort us.This is beautiful chai."

@Bekee_fyne clothing's said:

"Correct mama hope she does that for all her children not selected welcome."

@Confidenceijeoma said:

"I done tell God, life he has given, House I get , love I get, children I Get.... comfortable I get u see that vibe of traveling to see your parents during festive seasons with your kids and husband inside one car and my papa and mama go open gate for us I never enjoy am.... 2026 is my Year ... mama enjoy yourself na Your time. congratulations."

@Elroi baby said:

"Some mother in law na only hollandais go make them rejoice this way."

@sugarmumy said:

"If i have this kind of MIL I will spend my last cash on her."

@Pst. Ifeyinwa Reuben said:

"Nwanyi gbasirike... golibe na container gi abatago... many more beautiful years to her... 💃💃💃 unu ga na eje na abata Amen."

@evolve_with_oluchi said:

"Thanks for sharing this, so heartwarming."

@alexuche said:

"Chia I just remembered my late grandma always happy to see us whenever we return chiaaa grandma I really miss you."

@Francis Madani said:

"Joy full her body. I guess she's seeing one of her answered prayers."

