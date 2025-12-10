Enthusiastic members of the Living Faith Church have shared some of the things they will be bringing while going to Shiloh, 2025

In a video posted on X by Faith Tabernacle, the church members appeared eager to be at the yearly flagship program of the church

One of them said she would bring her prayer requests to the program, while another said he was attending with a bottle of 'anointing' oil

Shiloh 2025 is gathering a lot of momentum as enthusiastic members of the Living Faith Church share how they are prepared to participate in the event.

A short video trending online shows some of them mentioning the items they are planing to take to Shiloh.

In the video which was posted on X by Faith Tabernacle, the members shared the spiritual items they would carry along.

For instance, one of them said she would bring her prayer requests and spiritual expectations.

Also, another member said he is coming for the event with his 'anointing' oil.

Oyedepo's wife speaks on Shiloh 2025

Meanwhile, Faith Oyedepo, Bishop David Oyedepo's wife shared her experience at the 2004 Shiloh.

According to her, she was very sick during the program such that she could not minister.

However, God changed her life and she has been well since that year.

She noted:

"Each Shiloh has been very very unique. However, Shiloh 2004 is the one that goes down in history in my life and destiny. June precisely, that year, the devil had radically attacked my physical body and everything was breaking down so fast concerning my health. But I came to Shiloh that year aided. I could not minister in any way. But the word of God kept coming to me. And that's where the statement, 'God is too faithful to fail' came from. God said to me, I will not fail you, and glory to God, he manifested his power in my life, and here am I today, decades after, declaring the everlasting gospel."

The woman of God urged attendees at the 2025 Shiloh to come expecting and prepared to be blessed by God.

She said:

"Very importantly, prepare your heart to meet your God. Clear your heart of any form of offense. Prepare spiritually in prayer, pray for yourself, have your list of expectations ready so you don't forget."

Shiloh is the flagship program of the Living Faith church and it is often followed online by people who cannot attend physically at the Faith Tabernacle, Ogun state.

Oyedepo condems attacks on churches

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that Bishop David Oyedepo reacted to recent attacks on churches, which left three attendees dead and 35 others abducted.

Speaking on Sunday during the 4th Pre-Shiloh Encounter Service, Oyedepo voiced great concern about the situation of the nation.

He called for a seven-day nationwide prayer campaign to combat rising insecurity in Nigeria and gave directives.

He said:

“The Church of Christ in Nigeria is indestructible,” he told the congregation. “The gates of hell cannot prevail against it. Nigeria will never become an Islamic state—never, never, never.”

