A Nigerian man has shared a video showing a boy's calm and composed demeanor during his mother's funeral

In the video, the young boy, who was dressed in white along with his siblings, stood and watched as his mother's corpse was lowered into the grave

The video garnered massive reactions, with social media users sharing their similar experiences in the comments section

A touching video shared online showed a young boy maintaining calmness during the burial ceremony of his mother.

The clip drew attention and emotional reactions from viewers who were touched by his level of composure.

Boy displays calm behaviour as his mother is laid to rest. Photo credit: @nativepope09/TikTok.

Young boy stays calm during mother's burial

The clip captured the solemn moment at the graveside, where the child, dressed in white like his siblings, remained composed as the final rites were carried out.

His calmness and restraint stood out to many who watched the scene posted via the TikTok app.

A TikTok user identified as @nativepope09 followed the family as they gathered around the grave for the last part of the ceremony.

In the clip, the boy observed the proceedings with a calm presence that many found unusually mature for someone of his age.

He stayed close to his siblings and watched the coffin being laid into the earth before stepping away on his own, a gesture that drew even more attention from viewers.

Boy's reaction gets attention as his mother is laid to rest. Photo credit: @nativepope09/TikTok.

As the burial workers completed their task and the soil began to cover the coffin, the child remained calm and still, showing none of the outward expressions that many would typically expect in such a moment.

The video's caption read:

"Look closely at the small boy was the first to leave. I am still wondering if surely he is not a man in a boy's body. The boy was so strong and courageous and knew everything was over when they started covering his late mum. Are you sure this is a boy? Because he swallowed all the pain and didn't show any form of weakness."

Reactions as boy stays calm during mum's burial

TikTok users stormed the comments section to react to the video.

@Fw.empire_ said:

"Omor my mom is my everything wishing her long life anytime anyday."

@Boyz Alone said:

"Have never lost any family member in my family but the day I lost my uncle I felt what it’s feel like to lost someone dearly. Till today I still never believed say my uncle is dead."

@Chris Richardd said:

"One Wednesday afternoon after I returned from sch I saw everyone at home it unusual cox they suppose dey work then boom they told me my grandma gave up, ha, naso I sleep off on bed with my uniform I was still strong until we travelled back home for her burial as I hear ambulance coming into the compound I was like so this is not a prank? Omo na so i burst cry all my life i have shed tears cox person die I thought all those crying at funeral dey do eye service till e happen to whom i was really connected with. “Ambulance siren will always be noise until its coming to house” Rest in Peace ma’am. Be strong little man."

@Om'oba Adetona added:

"They both died, but one was buried. As he left, believe me he was going to hide, cry and later wipe his tears like nothing happened."

See the post below:

Boy and siblings cry bitterly at funeral

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a TikTok video captured the heartwrenching moment a little boy and his siblings broke down in tears while holding a picture of their recently deceased mother.

The last born particularly cried inconsolably as they held her frame, evoking viewers' sympathy and support.

