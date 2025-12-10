A Nigerian lady who has been saving money for a long time has finally showed off the cash stashed in her piggy bank

In a trending video that inspired a lot of people, the lady broke the piggy bank and carefully counted the crumpled naira notes

A lot of people who saw the video said they were inspired to start saving money for themselves as it is a good way to prepare for emergencies

A Nigerian lady has been praised on social media after she shared a video showing when she broke her piggy bank.

Many of her followers who saw the huge cash she brought out from the wooden box said they were inspired to try their hands in saving in 2026.

The lady broke the piggy box and showed off a lot of naira notes she saved. Photo credit: TikTok/@bandjayluxurykiddies.

The lady was seen happily pouring out the crumpled naira notes which she has been saving for what appeared to be a long time.

However, @bandjayluxurykiddies who posted the video did not say how much money she was able to save on for how long she has consistently saved in the box.

The lady appears to have been saving for a long time and she has finally brought out the cash to count. Photo credit: TikTok/@bandjayluxurykiddies.

Watch the video below:

Reactions as lady breaks her piggy bank

@Fav said:

"Na opay I dey use save my own na December 20 the money go drop."

@ellechief001 said:

"I go try this thing by next year ijn."

@amarlove said:

"Abeg how much be that make I see if I go start January."

@B’QUEEN said:

"I don break my kolo since last month."

@boss lady said:

"If you like no start ur savings by next month January so that you go rejoice like this lady here."

@Authority said:

"When we have opay and piggyvest, if I save with this I will wake up one morning and break it."

@life_with_clarissa0 said:

"My own body once e see money .. e go bi like dem rub hem pepper.. if I no spend everything at once I no go calm down."

@Adaeze excelcakes4 said:

"Omo this thing they sweet eeeh. I broke mine last night, joy wan finish me."

@chiditez said:

"How una dey fo am because if I dey save na that time money ho scars gor my hand I we not have any other option than to go and brake it and collet all the money."

@Cherry Blossom said:

"My own be say nah every year I Dey plan to start mine still I go end up saving nothing."

@De Yung Mickey said:

"No be person weh get money for acct or weh de receive alert almost everyday de get money to put in savings box."

@V blinks said:

"Just started mine last month for next year Christmas,dis year own don settle already."

