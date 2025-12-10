A Nigerian lady who booked a popular cab-hailing ride shared what she noticed inside the car during her trip to her destination

A Nigerian lady who booked a ride shows something unusual she noticed inside the car.

She mentioned that what she saw made her so scared, and she only noticed halfway through the trip.

Lady shares experience after booking ride

In a TikTok video by @softfayy, the lady showed the car’s door lock, which appeared to be damaged.

She stated that she had never been so scared on a ride before.

Her video was captioned:

“I’ve never been this scared in an Uber before. Bruh I had no idea the door lock was like that till I was halfway through the trip.”

Watch the video below:

Reactions trail lady’s experience during car ride

@Bekee said:

"l no dey sit down for back ooo.. na me get front seat, incase of anything..l go hold that stirring with driver."

@Martin 047 said:

"WHY DID YOU ENTER???? DON'T TAKE THINGS LIKE THESE LIKELY. IT MIGHT BE TOO LATER TO REACT WHEN YOU GET IN REAL TROUBLE."

@CyCy said:

"Me wey Dey tell them to off Ac and open the window say the Ac Dey gimme headache ..I know wetin I Dey do."

@LUNA said:

"Me go sit down for front seat , dey give the uber driver bombastic side eyes until we reach our destination."

@princesslouis2021

"You self why u go sit down for back. Instead of you to dey front so that anything we wan happen u fit easily turn steering."

@BLAQPAWS said:

"No be must to sit back, when you see the handle is not good, sit at the front. Una go dey pick owner sit."

@dorr_kass

"Imagine if the glass is now tinted. Don’t imagine anything check first every time before entering. I’ve learnt something new today."

@Glitch said:

"She's safe, look at the time she posted the video? it's about 6 hours ago that's for night and look at when she took the video probably doing the day."

@Qclass Ateliers said:

"I check these first before entering Uber. check if the plate number is there, check the door handles, if you prefer staying at the front, check the back to make sure no one is there and lastly share your location and driver's number to a loved one. things are happening."

