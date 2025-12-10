A young lady sparked social media reactions after she posted photos of her notebook to show people the way she writes

Also, the lady shared a photo of her friend's notebook to compare her handwriting and that of her friend who writes legibly

A lot of social media users who saw the lady's handwriting wondered how she is able to read it as most of the letters strange

Thousands of social media comments have trailed a post made by a lady who showed off her handwriting.

The unique handwriting was posted on TikTok by a lady identified as @unknownvictoria3.

The lady showed people how she writes as a medical student.

Victoria did not only post her handwriting, she also shared that of her friend so netizens can compare the two.

The first photo in her post showed her friend's handwriting while the second one showed her own.

While her friend writes more legibly, Victor has a strange handwriting with most letters slanting.

She captioned the photo:

"You think you can hurt me. This is how my friends write. This is how I write."

Many of her followers who saw the post wondered how she is able to read her note.

However, the lady said she is a medical student, noting that her handwriting is not too bad.

She said:

"I’m studying medicine,so if I write like this e no bad na."

The lady compared her handwriting with that of her friend.

Reactions as lady shows off her handwriting

@LONER said:

"Only me get like 5 handwritten depending on mood."

@ifeoluwamedicinestore1 said:

"Your carryover go plenty ooo."

@muna said:

"Your handwriting na the written example of everywhere go first blur."

@khalifa81 said:

"My handwriting depends on my mood…and na 100lvl first semester I write last."

@vinchrist said:

"If you stay beside me for exam you better behave and change that jagajaga."

@Delaly said:

"Igwe don land. Ano dey write with ordinary pen inside paper."

@thechosen one said:

"My handwriting and some series I recommend."

@Afolarin said:

"Why my eye just blur all of a sudden?"

️@D£$TIΠ¥ said:

"Even people wey nor dy go school show their handwriting."

@Ruthiee 321 said:

"How you Dey take pass exam , please just asking ?, because I don’t think lecturers can read this."

@O 在 y 有 i 是 n said:

"The fact that I can read what she write ……😔 my mental health."

@CHIKELUBA said:

"How people way no sabi book go take get answer now?"

@74D said:

"Even Merlin can’t use magic to read this."

@nimmie_7 said:

"I have like 5 handwriting and they’re all fine."

@Nelly said:

"The handwriting is beautiful."

@ANNIE said:

"I get like 6 handwriting depending on the pen and mood small children writing I get am."

Doctor displays his handwriting

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian doctor has become a viral sensation on X (formerly Twitter) after displaying his handwritten note.

The doctor had bragged about having a 'fresh' handwriting and responded to the challenge of someone who demanded he prove it.

Internet users were impressed by the doctor's handwriting, with some pointing out how clear it looked.

