A Nigerian lady left social media users in stitches after displaying the pair of shoes she received from her uncle

According to the lady, her uncle, who is based in the United States of America, had promised to send her a Christmas gift

A hilarious video captured the moment she unboxed the shoes, which were not only oversized but also funny-looking

A Nigerian lady was taken aback by the Christmas present she received from a relative living overseas.

She had been looking forward to the package, expecting something thoughtful for the season, but what she found inside left her in stitches.

Lady displays shoes from uncle in US

The clip, posted by the lady known as @prettyeli, captured the moment she unboxed the delivery.

Inside the box was a pair of brown footwear that didn't seem like it was her actual shoe size.

The design of the shoes also appeared unusually large and quite funny, leaving her surprised as she walked in them.

However, instead of reacting with irritation or rage, she captured the funny moment on camera and the video was subsequently posted on TikTok.

Reactions as lady displays gift from uncle in US

TikTok users stormed the comments section to react to the video.

@Dëbørãh d€k said:

"People still get Uncle Whit good heart Shaaa, GOD abeg remember us wey nor get uncle or Babe for December."

@Oluchi Mark said:

"Phat shoe is beautiful and it's expensive too if u don't like it sell it but make sure u appreciate ur uncle maka next time."

@KC said:

"Your uncle try oh. e get some people uncle wey be wizard for village na juju the man dey send for everybody."

@ohemaa Serwaa Sasu said:

"For some funny reason, I really love December. It comes with a certain feeling I can't really explain. Everything just feels different. You can actually tell it's December. And Christmas makes it even better. The songs, the decorations, the trees, the lights in homes, offices, churches all of it just makes me love December."

@queenjennnnyyyyyy said:

"Use am go burna boy concert so incase him match you with timberland you sef go retaliate sharply ora for ora."

@OMOGRANDMA said:

"Iffa catch that shoe on better brocade well style suit short gown, you'll thank me better. Thank our uncle I love shoes like this but I have got none."

@Ani added:

"This people always send things like we’re their enemies the skirt my aunt sent I made an extra dress for my 14 year old daughter from it."

@Oluchi Mark said:

"That shoe is beautiful and it's expensive too. If u don't like it sell it but make sure u appreciate ur uncle maka next time."

