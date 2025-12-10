A lady returning to Nigeria from Mali shared her unpleasant experience after travelling by road, as she appreciated God for journey mercy

She narrated her encounter on the road and how many days the journey took from Mali to Nigeria using the road instead of a flight

Her video caught people's attention on social media, as they took to the comments to share similar experiences and question her decision

A lady shared her experience after she returned to Nigeria from Mali by road.

She gave details of her journey and shared a video where she documented her trip experience.

A lady shares her journey by road from Mali to Nigeria. Photo: @babylight945

Lady shares experience from Mali to Nigeria

In a TikTok video by @babylight945, the lady mentioned that she spent five days on the road.

She also mentioned that she was met with temptations on the road, as she appreciated God for journey mercy.

Her video was captioned:

“Omo it hasn’t really been easy. Spent 5 days on the road from Mali to Nigeria. Thank God for save journey… cause omo the temptation we passed through on the road, hasn’t passed it be4.. thank God for journey mercy sha!”

Watch the video below:

Reactions trail lady’s experience from Mali to Nigeria

@Enyi nna ya said:

"Chaii that year i pass through this roots Senegal to Nigeria 6 days journey morning /night the stress no be here, Customer welcome."

@Ella24 said:

"Ya'll asking why she didn't use flight,most of them do not have passports, they traveled by road and return by road."

@TikTok ER said:

"me wey dey Senegal 🇸🇳 like this, na joy full this side, almost 3 months now, by plane, I thank God, the lifestyle here is way too better."

@Last Born said:

"everyone here abusing her is not good ,she went for work ,and now she as rerun safely we should thank God for her."

@Lonely said:

"People dey plan to run ,you dey come back home, hope say you don buy tools,make aboki no use you shine."

@Ruth said:

"Girl don’t mind them jare they will jump on the opportunity if they can find welcome back ml."

@Successful Ella said:

"This comment section eeh so any one that traveled is now in os eeh Omor eeh nnem welcome back the best thing is u came back successfully thank God."

@Olaitan Iremide said:

"Some people saying na ashewo she go do at least after everything thank God the amount no be useless naria wey hard some of una to get."

A lady uses a bus to travel from Mali to Nigeria. Photo: @babylight945

