A Nigerian reverend sister, Sr. Gina King, has broken her silence after facing criticism over photos from her birthday shoot.

The lady wore medical scrubs for her birthday shoot, and the trousers she put on drew people’s attention.

Revered Sister addresses criticisms over birthday outfit

On her Facebook page, the reverend sister addressed those criticising her outfit and shared why she wore it.

She said:

“Dear friends, I would like to address something that many people observed and commented on regarding my birthday picture, especially about me wearing trousers. The outfit I wore is called a MEDICAL SCRUB, and it is the standard uniform required for healthcare practitioners.

“As a consecrated person, my consecration does not stop me from carrying out my duties as a healthcare worker. Wearing a scrub is not fashion. It is part of my professional attire for hygiene, safety, and proper medical service. In the hospital, we are required to dress in a way that allows for free movement, proper coverage, comfort, and safety when attending to patients.

“As Sisters, we serve God in different capacities: some through teaching, some through administration, some through charity work, and some through healthcare services. My calling at this moment is through healthcare, and my uniform helps me fulfil that responsibility responsibly.

“In any case, as a Secular (the institute I belong to), I am expected to dress modestly and responsibly, just like any sane human would do. So please, let us focus on the heart of service rather than the external attire. God bless you all for your understanding.”

Reverend Sister Criticised for Wearing Trousers in Birthday Shoot Breaks Silence, Defends Outfit

Reactions as reverend sister defends birthday outfit

Pat Chukwuemeka

I have a reverend father friend who is a footballer and often plays with his parishioners in his jersey. Maybe they would also expect him to play with his cassock. Please don't mind them.

Johnny J Garkuwa

Dear sister, I'm impressed by the way you answered your critics. But I would also like you not to respond to any post about you considering your status, because some do it intentionally to either get something to talk about or play with your intelligence.

Amarachi Maryclaret

Sister you get time to explain, allow them to talk, that is the function of their mouths

Audu Noah

The explanation is very important because some of your followers don't know your profession as nurse .

Peace Ndukuba

Even my principal is a Rev. Sister. Any time we have sports, she appears in her sports wear, that is a tracksuit. So you people should leave Sister alone.

