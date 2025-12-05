A lady who relocated to Libya has returned to Nigeria after four years of staying in the Northern African country

She opened up about her health as she shared her experience in Libya, showing how she finally returned to Nigeria

Her video caught people's attention as many welcomed her and congratulated her for finally arriving in her home country

A Nigerian lady celebrated her return to her home country after living in Libya for four years.

She spoke about her health as she posted her video showing how she arrived in Nigeria.

A lady shares her experience as she returns to Nigeria from Libya. Photo: @krishna.savi4

Source: TikTok

In a TikTok video by @krishna.savi4, the lady expressed her gratitude to God for bringing her back to Nigeria with good health.

She stated that she would forever be grateful to God for granting her journey mercy back home after four years in Libya.

The lady captioned the video:

"After four years in Libya. Thank God for journey mercy. I'm back to my country. thanks for for journey mercy. I'm back to Nigeria with good health I will forever grateful."

Watch the video below:

Reactions trail lady's return to Nigeria from Libya

The lady's video went viral on TikTok and garnered almost 10,000 views as of the time of this report.

Many who came across her post welcomed her back to the country and congratulated her on finally reuniting with her family members.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions from netizens who watched her video.

@ezenwanyi ego mmiri said:

"congratulations dear ur welcome back."

@Precious Annabel said:

"wow finally u conquer de battle congratulations."

@smith samara said:

"congratulations dear pls how did u go i need to go but no connection."

@Giftedstitches said:

"Awwwww welcome my baby, do make u come see me ooo."

@Mary love said:

"please hw many luggage did u take over in the airport."

@𝕄𝕣𝕤 𝕞𝕜 said:

congratulations mamma I'm very happy for you ooo

@Mhiz Gladeem said:

"congratulations they will congratulate me very soon too."

@tiwa said:

"Congratulations my love am so so happy for you my darling,I pray may god answer me too in time ooo. you are blessed ijn,:

@Ella osas said:

"I am looking for someone that want to take me out of this country."

A lady returns to Nigeria after four years in Libya. Photo: fhm

Source: Getty Images

Another Nigerian lady who relocated to Libya has returned to Nigeria after five years of staying in the North African country.

She posted her documents online, and her medical report caught people’s attention on social media. Many pointed out what they observed about her medical report and advised her on what to do.

In a reated story, a man returned to Nigeria after 33 years in the UK.

Lady returns from UK after 2 years

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a lady who relocated to the UK has announced her return to Nigeria permanently after spending years abroad.

She mentioned why she returned permanently to Nigeria after two years of staying in the United Kingdom.

Her reason caught people’s attention, as they took to the comments section to welcome her back home.

Source: Legit.ng