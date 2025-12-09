Villages have been set ablaze in Adamawa as attackers sweep through, leaving families terrified and fleeing

A resident disclosed that a loved ones were taken captive amid escalating land-dispute violence in Lamurde communities

a Police have imposed a 24-hour curfew, but fear and uncertainty grip locals trapped in chaos

Communal clashes in Adamawa state are causing widespread harm and loss, especially among local and rural communities. Many residents now live in fear and dismay, enduring sleepless nights and daily discomfort. Following a land-dispute clash that has lingered for the past three months between the Chokbo and Rigange communities in Lamurde Local Government Area, a fresh attack occurred on Sunday, December 7, at about 9 pm.

Deadly raid leaves Adamawa communities in flames and families displaced. Photo credit: Anadolu / Contributor, AUDU MARTE / Contributor

Source: Getty Images

Speaking to Legit.ng, a Lamurde resident who pleaded anonymity, said the Chokbo attacked Wadukku and Tingno on December 7, burning homes and taking family members captive, forcing survivors to flee as the violence escalates.

The resident, who is also a victim's relative, said:

"My brother called me and said they were all doing their normal daily routine when they heard sounds of people calling for help and smoke of fire on the air. They started hearing voices of people drawing closer to them, beating up women and children, and burning houses."

"The Chokbo people have run into them and have set Wadukku and Tingno communities ablaze, leaving no home safe. They have taken some of our family members with them presently.

"They are about to go into the 3rd community right now to also burn it and take the people there captive. The Chokbo people have sworn to take over Lamurde Community as their own personal heritage."

"The situation is escalating to another level; we are afraid of what will happen in the next few hours. Some of our family members are helpless and held captive."

"The Chokbo people are attacking us from the mountainside, because Wadukku and Tingno communities are beside the mountain where the Chokbo people live. The environment is unfriendly at the moment, so all of us have relocated into the main community for safety."

"We are pleading for justice and help. The government should come to our rescue."

Villagers in Lamurde recount horrifying night as homes are torched and people captured.

Source: Original

Adamawa police deploy troops, enforce 24-hour curfew

The state Police, alongside other security agencies, have deployed personnel to Lamurde and imposed a 24-hour curfew to restore order.

The Police Public Relations Officer, SP Suleiman Yahaya Nguroje, noted,

"The officers who are sent to the community will ensure peace and stability in the situation. The members of the public, particularly those in Lamurde local government, are advised pto respectfully comply with such order and stay indoors in order to prevent further breakdown of law and order."

Nguroje maintained that "the Command will not in any where allow miscreants and misguided elements to operate unchallenged, despite security agents operating in such a way as not using force to create a scenario that will lead to loss of life while enforcing the curfew."

Adamawa acid‑attack fallout: Survivor still suffers

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that a woman in Yola, Adamawa state, Eve Usman Kwala, is still battling severe injuries four years after a brutal acid attack in 2021.

She lost one of her ears and part of her breast in the attack, endured costly surgeries, and continues to suffer daily pain and trauma, even using cotton to cover her damaged ear since the assault.

Despite renewed police attention and public outcry, no suspect has been arrested. She appeals for urgent medical and financial support as her health worsens and her future remains uncertain.

Source: Legit.ng